Warren Haynes Recruits Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson For 'Day Of Reckoning'

() Vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes has released his new single "Day of Reckoning" featuring Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson, offering another taste of what's to come from Haynes's new solo album Million Voices Whisper.

Co-written with Nelson, "Day of Reckoning" is a forceful call for change nodding to the rebellious late '60s and early '70s. The track's lyrics also supply the album's title: "Million voices whisper, getting louder when they sing / Million spirits waiting on a day of reckoning."

"Lukas, Jamey, and myself sang together on the Last Waltz tour a few years ago. I love the way our voices blend and wanted to get the three of us together to sing on this song," shares Haynes. "Lukas played some amazing guitar as well. 'Day of Reckoning' is written about equality and civil rights in a modern light and can apply to many demographics. 'It's never too late to be free.'"

Million Voices Whisper will be released November 1st digitally and on CD via Fantasy Records, with vinyl shipping on November 15th. Million Voices Whisper, Warren's first solo album in almost a decade and fourth solo album in his esteemed career catalog, includes the lead single "This Life As We Know It," currently impacting at Triple A and Americana radio. The song is Warren's universal message for embracing the positivity of change and looking forward through a new lens - one that starts within.

