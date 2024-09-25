Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

(AM Media) Following the news that Metallica is headed to Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival for the first time ever in 2025 for a "No Repeat Weekend" offering two nights, two unique sets, festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced more details for the event, being held May 8, 9, 10 & 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to Metallica who will headline Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11, with previously announced direct support from Rob Zombie on Friday and Alice In Chains on Sunday, new bands have now been announced for the lineup including: Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Citizen Soldier, Alice Cooper, Power Trip and Chevelle.

More than 100 bands will take the stage across the four-day weekend, for the biggest year ever of the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America. More acts, including two additional headliners, continue to be announced daily.

In addition to Metallica's anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Metallica onsite experiences all weekend long, including the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between BLACKENED Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and Metallica. The BLACKENED Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025), Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.

Passes for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are on sale now at www.SonicTempleFestival.com where fans can find a range of new pass types for 2025 including a brand-new Rock Royalty Reserved Pass with a dedicated lounge, reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts, that offers the best way to experience the four-day weekend. The available pass types are as follows - find full details at https://sonictemplefestival.com/passes/:

4-DAY GA STADIUM

General admission access to stadium seating for all mainstage performances

Enjoy the complete GA festival footprint outside of the stadium, across three outdoor stages

Includes one Stadium GA wristbands for all 4 days of Sonic Temple

4-DAY GA FIELD [Tier 4]

General admission access to stadium seating for all mainstage performances

Floor access inside the stadium for all mainstage performances

Enjoy the complete festival footprint, both inside and outside the stadium

Includes one Field GA wristband for all 4 days of Sonic Temple

4-DAY STADIUM VIP

Access to exclusive VIP Lounge, General Admission seating in the stadium (main stage) and all GA areas of the festival (with the exception of field access).

4-DAY FIELD VIP

Same as above for Stadium VIP but with field access

ROCK ROYALTY RESERVED PACKAGE:

Currently only available as a Friday & Sunday combination

Provides a reserved seat in the lower bowl in sections 105, 106 or 107 allowing fans to come and go all day long.

Entry to the Rock Royalty Lounge and admittance to the Sonic Temple VIP Lounge

A special commemorative gift, Sonic Temple poster, exclusive laminate and commemorative ticket

2-DAY GA STADIUM:

Currently only Friday & Sunday combination is available; other 2-Day options will come with the full lineup announcement

General admission access to stadium seating for all mainstage performances

Enjoy the complete GA festival footprint outside of the stadium, across three outdoor stages

Includes one Stadium wristband for Friday and Sunday of Sonic Temple

2-DAY GA FIELD

Currently only Friday & Sunday combination is available; other 2-Day options will come with the full lineup announcement

Same as above for 2-Day GA Stadium, but with added Floor access inside the stadium for all mainstage performances

COLUMBUS OWNER'S CLUB

Currently only available as a 4-day option

Offers unparalleled access and premium amenities designed for the ultimate festival experience

SINGLE-DAY SUITES PASS [SOLD OUT]

Available as a daily option, priced per day

If interested, contact: [email protected]

10 Suite Life passes for personal suite box located inside the stadium with indoor and outdoor seating and concierge

$250 F&B credit

Two parking passes (per suite)

Festival gift valued at $25 for each suite holder

Access to field, stadium seating, all GA areas of the festival

PARTY-PASS [SOLD OUT]

Available as a daily option, priced per day

If interested, contact: [email protected]

Purchase any quantity of passes for a shared suite located in the Northwest Corner (Tier 1) and Southwest Corner (Tier 2) of the stadium

Suite is located inside the stadium and has indoor and outdoor seating as well as a dedicated cocktail waitress to have purchased drinks personally delivered to you

Access to field, stadium seating, all GA areas of the festival

RV camping sites onsite sold out during presale. Though Premium parking passes have also already sold out, 4-day general parking passes are also available for purchase. Fans can also book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.

In service of Sonic Temple fans, passes can be secured starting at $1 down, with 7 months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

