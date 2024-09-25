House Of Lords Stream 'Taking The Fall' Video

(Freeman Promotions) House Of Lords shares a visualizer video for "Taking the Fall," the third single from their upcoming twelfth studio album 'Full Tilt Overdrive' out October 11th via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced once again by the band's singer and mastermind, James Christian along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, 'Full Tilt Overdrive' does not change nor alter the band's winning formula but instead offers an inspired and credible album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best albums from the band's repertoire.

Frontman James Christian on the story of the song: "In 'Taking The Fall,' the protagonist faces a wrongful accusation of homicide. With his girlfriend mysteriously missing, the only clues left behind are a single shoe and a key, deepening the haunting uncertainty of her fate."

This is an album that will be remembered as one of the strongest ever from the band. HOUSE OF LORDS has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States becoming a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band plans to bring the new songs on stage soon!

HOUSE OF LORDS is now formed by the legendary singer James Christian - the sole member who appeared on all the band's albums - guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with 'World Upside Down,' the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (Touch, Michael Bolton, Drive, She Said) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (Lions Share, Ignition, Therion). This is the same line-up that appeared on the previous album 'Saints And Sinners' however they are now definitely more gelled and have produced a more focused and extremely ambitious new album with no weak points.

HOUSE OF LORDS stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on 'Full Tilt Overdrive', especially with songs such as the 9-minute epic closer "Castles High" and the lead single "Bad Karma", not forgetting today's "Taking the Fall" which has a nod to the band's biggest hit "Can't Find My Way Home" and the riveting title track.

Related Stories

House Of Lords Share 'Bad Karma' Video To Announce New Album

News > House Of Lords