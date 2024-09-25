King Crimson Releasing 50th Anniversary Edition Of 'Red'

(Glass Onyon) DGM & Panegyric proudly present the 50th anniversary edition of the King Crimson classic album "Red". A 2 Blu-ray + 2 CD edition features completely new Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Surround & Stereo mixes by Steven Wilson taking the music to new levels of clarity & power which will be available on

October 25.

"Red" was one of the earliest mixes undertaken by Steven Wilson in 2009 & King Crimson was the first of a number of classic bands & artists to be mixed by Steven so it's entirely appropriate that he return, some 15 years later, to take the album into the Dolby Atmos era. "What I hear on 'Red' is the best representation of 72-74 era line-up in the studio. In effect this is a power trio record and their sound is just huge." - Steven Wilson

Also featured are a complete album's worth of Elemental Mixes by long-time King Crimson producer (& band manager) David Singleton - using the original multi-track recordings to present a very different audio picture of the album, with greater separation of instruments & utilizing many recorded elements recorded for, but not included in, the original mixes.

As King Crimson biographer Sid Smith puts it in his new notes for the album: "David Singleton's elemental mixes pull the veil aside on the original sessions and act as a kind of alternative account, a 'Red' that could have been, revealing the different passes and takes that the band undertook as well as those Collins, Charig and McDonald as they engaged with the material".

Multiple new to disc tracks & studio takes - representing all material to survive from the recording sessions have also been mixed &/or mastered for inclusion, making this the most comprehensive overview of the album to be released.

"Red" was recorded immediately after King Crimson's final US tour of 1974 & the anniversary edition reflects that by including all three Hi-Res Stereo mixes of the live album "USA" in its full concert versions. Also included are a quintet of audio restored bootlegs being issued on disc for the first time, alongside a bootleg of the band's final US concert in New York in 1974 which Robert Fripp claimed was: "the first gig since the 1969 Crimson where the bottom of my spine registered 'out of this world' to the same degree."

In the decades since its release, "Red" has gone from being an album that was, upon release, under-promoted - as the band had already split up, to being one of the most lauded albums of its era & (after "In The Court of the Crimson King"), King Crimson's biggest selling album. Writing in The Mojo Collection in 2000, John Bungey assessed "Red" as, "That rarest of records, the sound of a line-up quitting while ahead".

By the time King Crimson entered the studio in July 74, the band had spent the best part of two years on the road, recorded two albums along the way ("Larks' Tongues In Aspic" & "Starless & Bible Black") & shed two band members en route; percussionist Jamie Muir having quit early 1973, and violin/mellotron player David Cross at the end of the US tour just a week prior to the recording of "Red".

Crimson had built a reputation as one of the tightest, most powerful bands on the rock circuit. Recording as a trio in Olympic studios in London, with one improv piece (Providence) drawn from that final US tour & with contributions from former members & friends on saxophones, violin, and oboe, the group produced the last Crimson studio album of the 70s & one of the decade's masterpieces - "Red".

"Red" emerged as a distillation of everything Crimson had been working towards live & in the studio between 72 and 74. In the half century since its release it has built an enviable, enduring reputation among fans & professional musicians alike - with bands from each succeeding decade citing it as an important influence.

"Red - The 50th Anniversary Edition"

Disc 1 CD 2024 mixes and Additional Material

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

Additional Material

2024 Instrumental Mixes

6 Fallen Angel

7 One More Red Nightmare

8 Starless - Edit

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

* 9 Providence - Complete Track

Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton

Disc 2 CD Elemental Mixes and Session Material

Elemental Mixes

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Starless - Percussion

5 Starless

The Making of Starless

6 Starless - Mellotron

7 Starless - Three Saxophones

8 Starless - Basic Take

9 Starless - Sax Solos

10 Starless - Cornet and Guitar Solos

11 Starless - Cornet takes

Produced and Mixed by David Singleton

Disc 3 Blu-Ray

USA

I * 1 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

DTS-HD MA 24/192 Stereo, 2013 Mix

Mixed by Robert Fripp, David Singleton and Tony Arnold

* 2 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

24/48 Stereo, 2005 Mix

Mixed by Ronan Chris Murphy

24/96 Stereo, 30th Anniversary Mix

* 3 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

24/48 Stereo, Original album mix

A Crimson Production, Remastered by Simon Heyworth and Robert Fripp, 2001

II USA Tour Concerts

24/48 Stereo

1 April 17th, 1974, Muthers, Nashville, TN

2 April 20th, 1974, Hollywood Sportatorium, Miami, FL

3 May 1st, 1974, Felt Forum, New York, NY

4 June 4th, 1974, Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, Texas, TX

5 June 19th, 1974, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, CA

The Final US Concert

24/48 Stereo

* 6 July 1st, 1974, Central Park, New York, NY

Disc 4 Blu-Ray

I Red

2024 mixes and Additional Material

Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/24/96 Stereo

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

II Elemental Mixes and Session Recordings, 24/192 DTS-HD MA Stereo

Elemental Mixes

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Starless - Percussion

5 Starless

Three More Red Nightmares

1 One More Red Nightmare - Early Guide Vox Section

2 One More Red Nightmare - Saxophone Overdub Section

3 One More Red Nightmare - Bass and Drums

The Making of Starless

1 Starless - Mellotron

2 Starless - Three Saxophones

3 Starless - Basic Take

4 Starless - Sax Solos

5 Starless - Percussion

6 Starless - Cornet and Guitar Solos

* 7 Starless - Cornet takes ~

Produced and Mixed by David Singleton except 7 ~ Produced and Mixed by Alex R Mundy sourced

at 24/48

* 1 Providence - Complete Track

Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton

2 Think Again - Fragment

Mastered by Alex R Mundy from a John Wetton 1/4" file tape

III 2024 Instrumental Mixes, 24/96 Stereo

1 Fallen Angel

2 One More Red Nightmare

3 Starless (edit)

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

IV * Original Masters, 24/96 Stereo

30th Anniversary Master

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

* Indicates material previously available on disc

All other material newly mixed/new to disc

"Red" 2024 Steven Wilson Mixes & 2024 David Singleton Elemental Mixes

2 x 200gm vinyl

• 50th Anniversary editions of King Crimson's classic 1974 album

• 2LP set pressed on 200-gram audiophile vinyl

• LP1 features all new 2024 stereo mixes by Steven Wilson

• LP2 features all new 2024 elemental mixes by David Singleton

• Cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering

Whilst mixing the album for Dolby Atmos, Steven Wilson also prepared new stereo & 5.1 mixes. Those new stereo mixes are what appears as LP1 of this 2LP set. LP2 consists of a complete album's worth of Elemental Mixes by long-time King Crimson producer (& band manager) David Singleton - using the original multi-track recordings to present a very different audio picture of the album, with greater separation of instruments & utilizing many recorded elements recorded for, but not included in, the original mixes.

