The Lumineers Plot European and UK Tour

() The Lumineers announce a European and UK tour for April and May 2025. This tour marks the first part of their global journey in support of their highly anticipated fifth studio album set for release in 2025 via Dualtone. The tour promises to be their biggest European and UK tour yet. Fans can expect unforgettable performances across major cities and iconic venues. For the newly announced dates, visit The Lumineers' official website. Tickets go on sale October 4th.
On Saturday, September 28, the Live From Wrigley Field concert film will be released. The film captures the band's sold-out performance on September 3, 2022, at Chicago's iconic Wrigley Field, the final night of their acclaimed BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. It will be available on The Coda Collection, a music and concert film streaming platform. This service, known for telling the stories of the most iconic moments in music with fresh perspectives, unique editorial, and exclusive video content, is available exclusively on Prime Video Channels in the US and the UK. Additionally, the concert will be accessible on Qello Concerts, the world's leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries. The film will also be made available, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video outside of the US and UK and available on Prime Video Channels worldwide next month.
Additionally, on Friday, September 27, The Lumineers will release their first-ever live album, Live From Wrigley Field. Available digitally and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca internationally. With limited-edition pressings nearly sold out, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their copies and relive this remarkable event.
"Being a musician, it's an interesting occupation-you're sort of delusion just by your own trade. I remember our first album came out and we were dreaming big. We hoped for big, big things. This was 10 years ago now. And we were playing a place in a Chicago it was called Subterranean. I don't think any of you were there though... We got paid $9, but we kept dreaming, We kept dreaming, we kept dreaming. I don't think we had the nerve to dream this BIG, to play Wrigley f$ckin Field-to a full house." -- Wesley Schultz during intro of "Flowers in Your Hair."
Live From Wrigley Field captures the band's dynamic energy as they perform for over 41,000 fans, delivering anthemic, foot-stomping renditions of 25 greatest hits and fan favorites. Among the set's innumerable highlights are joyful takes on classic hits like "Ho Hey," "Stubborn Love," "Gloria," "Brightside," and the 8x Platinum "Ophelia," along with such beloved tracks as "Submarines," "A.M. Radio," "Sleep On The Floor," and more. The concert film and album document a landmark moment in The Lumineers' career, showcasing their sophisticated songcraft, exceptional musicianship and the deep sense of community they share with their fans that has affirmed them among the most popular and successful touring acts of their generation.
World Tour Dates
(Michael Marcagi will open)
APRIL
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
27 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
30 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Arena
MAY
2 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
3 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink
6 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
8 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
11 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
15 - Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena
17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
19 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
20 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
22 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
24 - London, UK - The O2
25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
28 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
29 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
31 - Dublin, Ireland - St. Anne's Park
