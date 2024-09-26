Clay Walker Makes Red Rocks Debut

(117) Country music star Clay Walker delivered a show-stopping performance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 23. Making his highly anticipated debut at the iconic venue, the "What's It to You" singer was a special guest on Cole Swindell's Win The Night Tour, playing to a captivated, sold-out crowd.

Tucker Wetmore kicked off the night as the opening act, setting the stage for the Texas native. Shortly after 8 p.m., Walker, donning his signature black cowboy hat, hit the stage, launching into a string of his biggest hits, including "If I Could Make a Living," "She Won't Be Lonely Long," and "Fall." The energetic crowd sang along to every word.

During the show, Walker honored the music legends who inspired him to pursue his music career. He delivered powerful covers of Bob Seger's "Night Moves" and George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning," telling the audience that Strait's classic country anthem fueled his dream of becoming a country artist.

"We just played Red Rocks for the first time, and I've been waiting my whole career to play this place and it was absolutely 10 times better than I even imagined and it was 10 times more beautiful. The crowd was ecstatic, sold out, crazy, singing all the songs, and it made me feel like I was 20 years old again. It was just, it was really, really special," said Clay Walker. "I want to thank Cole Swindell too for inviting us to be on the show with him. It's now my favorite place I've ever played in my life, so my whole career, this was the most magical place ever."

"Career highlight for me: watching Clay sing all of his hits to perfection, and seeing all 10,000 at Red Rocks sing every word back," Shawn Patrick, assistant program director and host of The Shawn Patrick Show for 98.5 KYGO

The "I Know She Hung the Moon" singer, will light up the Grand Ole Opry stage this Friday before continuing his tour through November. Walker will take to the West Coast to entertain fans in Irvine and Tulare, Calif., then head to the Midwest to put on a spectacular show in Hammond, Ind. He will then go down south to wow the crowds in Biloxi, Miss., Oxford, Ala. and bring it back home to Texas with a stop in Fort Worth.

