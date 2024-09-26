Doe Boy Shares 'Special' Video Featuring Skilla Baby and Flo Milli

(Epic Records) Doe Boy's momentum continues today with the release of the official music video for his buzzing new single, "Special," his collaboration with Skilla Baby and Flo Milli. The music video for "Special" was directed by BenMarc (NLE Choppa, Mario) and features the three artists set in scenes of luxury. Notably Doe Boy and on-screen love interest, break-out rapper Lola Brooke, punctuate the narrative of the song, as Doe Boy shows his girlfriend that she deserves the world.

The video arrives as the breakout Cleveland rap star is set to continue his tour with YG, which concludes at the end of November. Doe Boy is known for his penchant for grizzly street anthems and subtle trap melodies, and he's allowed his affinity for both to drive the sound of "Special," an anthem that pays homage to the ladies. The song was first previewed on Doe Boy's TikTok, where it riled up his audience anticipation of the song's eventual release.

Doe Boy began the year with considerable momentum that continues with the release of "Special." Shortly following the release of his latest full-length project, last year's Beezy, Doe's "Way Too Long" single was synced into a widely popular Apple Music iPhone 15 promo, a lofty commercial placement for an artist at any level. (The commercial has surpassed five million views.) Since then, he's teased fans with street singles like "Say It To My Face" and "Huh," which have generated significant buzz. "Special" arrivals ahead of a new project from Doe Boy, coming soon.

DOE BOY LIVE:

11/13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live*

11/14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

11/18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

11/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

11/20 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

11/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues*

11/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

11/29 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

11/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

*With YG

