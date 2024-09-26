Gangstagrass Take 'The Blackest Thing on the Menu' To No. 1

() The latest album from Gangstagrass, The Blackest Thing on the Menu, debuted at #1 on the Billboard "Bluegrass Albums" chart this week, marking their second time reaching #1 on the chart as trailblazers blending bluegrass and hip-hop. Acknowledged worldwide as a "hip-hop group," this achievement showcases how Gangstagrass is bridging genres and transcending boundaries, reinforcing The New York Times's observation: "This Is the Music America Needs."

"We deal with plenty of skepticism about our bluegrass cred, our authenticity, whether we even count as bluegrass," producer and vocalist Rench shares. "Having this album top the bluegrass charts is so significant for us as one of the things we can point to and show that we belong here. Not just that we are on the charts, but to get to #1 really puts us in the bluegrass community that has embraced us. Having bluegrass legend Jerry Douglas on our album was an honor, having Dan Tyminski join us on stage at the International Bluegrass Music Association was an honor, and with another #1 charting album, the skeptics have nothing left to stand on as far as whether we are bluegrass. We are, and our amazing fans and collaborators continue to prove it with all their support."

MC and vocalist Dolio the Sleuth expresses his gratitude for the fans, remarking, "This is incredible! So thankful for everyone that contributed to the project, all the folks that bought it, streamed it, told friends and family about it, came to a show, all of y'all. Thanks so much! Besure to come holler at us when we hit your area!"

Last but not least, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell who co-produced "Good at Being Bad" from the album says, "Wow! My first number one bluegrass record!! I never thought I would have a number one in this genre. This is right in line with our vision for Royal Studios when our Pops, Willie Mitchell, passed away in 2010. Royal is obviously world renowned for Al Green and soul music. But our vision was for Royal to be known for having an impact on any genre that was recorded here. This is definitely a full circle and surreal moment not just for Royal Studios but for me as well."

Released Friday, June 14, the delectable 10-track album serves up a bold mix of rhythm, soul, and spice, effortlessly fusing the deep-rooted American traditions of bluegrass and hip-hop, while exploring the core elements of both genres. As No Depression underscored: "While 2024 is the year of 'Cowboy Carter,' Gangstagrass has been plying the junction of country and rap since 2007. This takes the pressure of breaking new ground off 'The Blackest Thing on the Menu' and allows it to be what it is: a solid collection of summer jams."

The Blackest Thing on the Menu marks the band's seventh full-length album. With over a decade of shattering barriers and touring globally, this rebellious collective has achieved unparalleled success, crafting an innovative sound deeply rooted in historically significant heritage. The ensemble has skillfully blended the traditional sounds of fiddles and banjos with contemporary hip-hop beats and bars. This distinctive fusion and artistic ingenuity have catapulted Gangstagrass to global acclaim. Praised by esteemed outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, Rolling Stone, NPR, Vice, HipHopDX, and The Wall Street Journal, the band has also been featured on national broadcasts, including PBS.

