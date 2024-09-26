Mac McAnally To Perform At Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

(117) Critically acclaimed musician, producer, and songwriter Mac McAnally has been named as one of the distinguished performers for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, set to take place on Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 10-time CMA Musician of the Year will join an impressive lineup of presenters and performers to honor this year's inductees.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor this year's inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest. Musical Influence honorees include Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will be recognized for Musical Excellence, while Suzanne De Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony," featuring performance highlights and standout moments on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), available next day on Hulu and Disney+.

McAnally is currently on tour, bringing his unforgettable live show to new cities through 2024 and into 2025. Upcoming highlights include sold-out shows in Nashville, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Boston, Mass. He will close the year with a special performance alongside the Shoals Symphony in Florence, Ala. McAnally also announced he will make his headline debut at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2025.

In addition to his triumphant tour, McAnally has found success with two new songs, "Oysters and Pearls" and "All the Way Around." Beyond his solo endeavors, he is collaborating on new projects with Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux, and other notable artists. As a member and bandleader of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band for over three decades, McAnally continues to tour with sold-out shows across the country, entertaining fans and Parrotheads while keeping the spirit of his longtime friend and collaborator Buffett alive. To experience the magic of Mac McAnally on tour, visit here for tickets.

2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 4 - Loudon, Tenn. - Tennessee National Resort

Oct. 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - SOLD OUT - Sing 4 Fing - Third and Lindsley

Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse

Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - SOLD OUT - Newberry Opera House

Nov. 2 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House

Nov. 3 - Durham, N.C. - Carolina Theatre

Nov. 7 - Tupelo, Miss. - SOLD OUT - Lyric Theater

Nov. 9 - Meridian, Miss. - MSU Riley Center

Nov. 14 - Alexandria, Va. - SOLD OUT - The Birchmere

Nov. 15 - Boston, Mass. - SOLD OUT - City Winery Boston

Nov. 16 - Manchester, N.H. - The Dana Center

Nov. 18 - New York, N.Y. - Sony Hall

Nov. 22 - Florence, Ala. - Norton Auditorium with Shoals Symphony

2025 Tour Dates

Jan. 9 - Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Clyde Theatre

Jan. 10 - Carmel, Ind. - The Palladium

Jan. 11 - Evansville, Ind. - Victory Theatre

Jan. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Ryman Auditorium

