Mac McAnally To Perform At Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

(117) Critically acclaimed musician, producer, and songwriter Mac McAnally has been named as one of the distinguished performers for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, set to take place on Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 10-time CMA Musician of the Year will join an impressive lineup of presenters and performers to honor this year's inductees.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor this year's inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest. Musical Influence honorees include Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will be recognized for Musical Excellence, while Suzanne De Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony," featuring performance highlights and standout moments on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), available next day on Hulu and Disney+.
McAnally is currently on tour, bringing his unforgettable live show to new cities through 2024 and into 2025. Upcoming highlights include sold-out shows in Nashville, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Boston, Mass. He will close the year with a special performance alongside the Shoals Symphony in Florence, Ala. McAnally also announced he will make his headline debut at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2025.
In addition to his triumphant tour, McAnally has found success with two new songs, "Oysters and Pearls" and "All the Way Around." Beyond his solo endeavors, he is collaborating on new projects with Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux, and other notable artists. As a member and bandleader of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band for over three decades, McAnally continues to tour with sold-out shows across the country, entertaining fans and Parrotheads while keeping the spirit of his longtime friend and collaborator Buffett alive. To experience the magic of Mac McAnally on tour, visit here for tickets.
2024 Tour Dates
Oct. 4 - Loudon, Tenn. - Tennessee National Resort
Oct. 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - SOLD OUT - Sing 4 Fing - Third and Lindsley
Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse
Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - SOLD OUT - Newberry Opera House
Nov. 2 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House
Nov. 3 - Durham, N.C. - Carolina Theatre
Nov. 7 - Tupelo, Miss. - SOLD OUT - Lyric Theater
Nov. 9 - Meridian, Miss. - MSU Riley Center
Nov. 14 - Alexandria, Va. - SOLD OUT - The Birchmere
Nov. 15 - Boston, Mass. - SOLD OUT - City Winery Boston
Nov. 16 - Manchester, N.H. - The Dana Center
Nov. 18 - New York, N.Y. - Sony Hall
Nov. 22 - Florence, Ala. - Norton Auditorium with Shoals Symphony
2025 Tour Dates
Jan. 9 - Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Clyde Theatre
Jan. 10 - Carmel, Ind. - The Palladium
Jan. 11 - Evansville, Ind. - Victory Theatre
Jan. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Ryman Auditorium
Mac McAnally Adds New All The Way Around Tour Dates
Mac McAnally To Headline The Ryman Auditorium
Country Bear Musical Jamboree Returning To Disney World With Music From Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts and More
Mac McAnally Broadcasting Sold Out Sunset Cove Concert
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more
Clay Walker Makes Red Rocks Debut- Randy Travis Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival
Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks
The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'
Stick To Your Guns Announce New Album With 'Severed Forever' Video
Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer
The Veer Union Ask 'Is This How It Ends?' With New Song
Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene