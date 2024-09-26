Randy Travis Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award

() SoundExchange announced today that legendary country singer Randy Travis has been honored with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for his advocacy for Congress to modernize the nation's copyright law to protect creators and support of the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA).

In 2013, Travis was hospitalized with viral cardiomyopathy and now suffers from aphasia, making it difficult to speak and sing. Earlier this year, Travis and his wife Mary joined SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe to testify before Congress in support of modernizing the nation's copyright law to protect creators. AMFA would require terrestrial broadcasters in the United States - the only democratic nation in the world without a performance right for artists on AM/FM radio - to pay artists royalties when their songs are played on the air. (Full witness testimony as well as a video of the hearing is available at judiciary.house.gov.)

"Randy Travis is a music icon and a courageous leader, willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that everyone - from music fans to lawmakers - is aware of the inequities suffered by creators for more than a century," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Randy and Mary's powerful testimony is a step forward in paving a better future for the next generation of artists. We are honored to present Randy Travis with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award."

"Thank you to SoundExchange for recognizing Randy for his advocacy. He loves country radio and everyone in it, he also loves his fellow creators. What he is advocating for here is an equitable solution to better align artists, labels and radio going forward under the changing environment of the music industry," said Mary Travis on behalf of Randy Travis. "An old Greek proverb says 'a society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit' - it's up to artists like Randy to help make a better world for those to come... he embraces that responsibility whole-heartedly."

Travis has been a valued SoundExchange member since 2003 and entrusts SoundExchange to collect worldwide neighboring rights royalties on his behalf through more than 65 agreements SoundExchange has with counterpart organizations, covering nearly 90% of the global neighboring rights market.

Related Stories

Tickets For Randy Travis' More Life Tour 2025 Now Available

Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates

Randy Travis Adds Stop To More Life Tour

Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow

News > Randy Travis