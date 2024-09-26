Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer

() 22x platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rockers Skillet are partnering with VET TIX to provide free concert tickets to veterans. Their latest digital track, "All That Matters," off their upcoming album REVOLUTION (11/1/24), has resonated loudly with military families, and in support of them for every preorder of REVOLUTION placed between Sept 25th and Oct 10th, 2024, Skillet will donate one concert ticket. Additionally, the band will grant a Hero's Wish, where a specific event wish is granted to Active Duty Military Personnel (up to six months after their deployments), severely wounded Veterans (Purple Heart Required) or the families of men and women killed in action (KIA).
"Vet Tix is grateful for Skillet's support of the Vet Tix mission," remarked Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran, Michael A. Focareto III. "Their passion for creating music and performing live for their legions of fans, coupled with their generous donations to Vet Tix through this partnership exemplifies Skillet's support for our veterans, military members, and their families."
"In 'All That Matters' I sing, 'my faith, my family, my freedom, that's what's backin' me and gives me a reason for living, I gotta fight for what I believe in,'" says SKILLET lead singer John Cooper. "I think we're getting such strong feedback from military families because these words are what they live day in and day out - their entire lives are about fighting for what they believe in - fighting for our country, for their families and the rest of us as Americans. We have loved playing shows at military bases, meeting these families and the brave men and women of the armed forces - I am thrilled we can partner with Vet Tix and do something to support them." Pre-order and donate here and watch the visualizer below:
Skillet Launch 'Revolution' With 'Unpopular' Video
Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour
August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup
Skillet Announce First Australian Tour Since 2018
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more
Clay Walker Makes Red Rocks Debut- Randy Travis Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Soundside Music Festival
Billy Joel Plots Stadium Shows With Sting and Stevie Nicks
The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'
Stick To Your Guns Announce New Album With 'Severed Forever' Video
Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer
The Veer Union Ask 'Is This How It Ends?' With New Song
Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene