Skillet Giving Back To Military Veterans As They Share 'All That Matters' Visualizer

() 22x platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rockers Skillet are partnering with VET TIX to provide free concert tickets to veterans. Their latest digital track, "All That Matters," off their upcoming album REVOLUTION (11/1/24), has resonated loudly with military families, and in support of them for every preorder of REVOLUTION placed between Sept 25th and Oct 10th, 2024, Skillet will donate one concert ticket. Additionally, the band will grant a Hero's Wish, where a specific event wish is granted to Active Duty Military Personnel (up to six months after their deployments), severely wounded Veterans (Purple Heart Required) or the families of men and women killed in action (KIA).

"Vet Tix is grateful for Skillet's support of the Vet Tix mission," remarked Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran, Michael A. Focareto III. "Their passion for creating music and performing live for their legions of fans, coupled with their generous donations to Vet Tix through this partnership exemplifies Skillet's support for our veterans, military members, and their families."

"In 'All That Matters' I sing, 'my faith, my family, my freedom, that's what's backin' me and gives me a reason for living, I gotta fight for what I believe in,'" says SKILLET lead singer John Cooper. "I think we're getting such strong feedback from military families because these words are what they live day in and day out - their entire lives are about fighting for what they believe in - fighting for our country, for their families and the rest of us as Americans. We have loved playing shows at military bases, meeting these families and the brave men and women of the armed forces - I am thrilled we can partner with Vet Tix and do something to support them." Pre-order and donate here and watch the visualizer below:

