Stick To Your Guns Announce New Album With 'Severed Forever' Video

(AS) Stick To Your Guns have shared a music video for their new single "Severed Forever" to help announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Keep Planting Flowers" on January 10th.

"Keep Planting Flowers is a collection of songs that exist to spite the nihilistic narrative that plagues our minds and societies," Jesse Barnett says about the album. "One that says things are just the way that they are and that regardless of the burning rage or depthless depression that this fills us with, there is simply nothing we can do about it. I militantly reject such a joyless outlook on the one life that I get the honor of living. A new world needs a new you, so no matter how bad things get, keep planting flowers."

Regarding the single and video, Barnett continues, "In an industry where there is only one true artist for every 250 entrepreneurs, this song is a dedication to the 'artists and musicians' who are nothing more than lackeys or the errand boys of their keepers. I have severed myself completely from the superficial competitive market mentality of 'f*** thy neighbor' to one that aligns more with the yearning of my spirit. I'm not going to pretend lines haven't been drawn. I chose my side and I have found purpose in who and what I fight for."

STYG will spend the next several months on the road. They head to Europe in January and February with Bodysnatcher, Elwood Stray, and No Cure. All dates and locations are in the graphic below. Additionally, the band will tour with Bane this fall. All of those cities and dates are below.

KEEP PLANTING FLOWERS TRACK LISTING:

"We All Die Anyway"

"Spineless"

"Permanent Dark"

"Invisible Rain"

"Severed Forever"

"More Than A Witness"

"Keep Planting Flowers"

"Eats Me Up"

"Who Needs Who" (Feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)

"H84U" ( Feat. Connie Sgarbossa of Seeyouspacecowboy)

STICK TO YOUR GUNS ON TOUR:

WITH BANE:

10/11 - Rutherford, NJ

10/12 - Brooklyn, NY

10/13 - Providence, RI

10/14 - Portland, ME

10/16 - Montreal, QC

10/17 - Toronto, ON

10/18 - Toledo, OH

10/19 - Milwaukee, WI

10/20 - St Paul, MN

11/8 - Dallas, TX

11/9 - Houston, TX

11/10 - Austin, TX

11/13 - San Diego, CA

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA

11/15 - Berkeley, CA

11/17 - Mesa, AZ

Related Stories

Stick To Your Guns Release Invisible Rain EP

Stick To Your Guns Release 'Open Up My Head' Video

Stick To Your Guns' Cover Of 'Take On Me' Goes Online

Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP

News > Stick To Your Guns