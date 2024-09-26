The Veer Union Ask 'Is This How It Ends?' With New Song

(NPM) The Veer Union have released the new track "Is This How It Ends?" . The song is the follow up to their recent hit "Empirical" and is the 2nd single from their upcoming themed album "Welcome To Dystopia", which is slated to be released on December 27th on Rock Shop Records.

"Is This How It Ends?" is a clarion call of warning about the incipient use of Robotics by governments and law enforcement - under the guise of keeping us "safe". It asks a question: What is their agenda - is it really about keeping us protected? Or is it about increasing control over the populous?

The Veer Union says "For the past 40 years, technological advancements in robotics have integrated into our daily lives. As governments worldwide hasten to incorporate robotics into military and law enforcement uses, it is crucial for humanity to remain vigilant and informed about the capabilities, potential consequences and the agendas of those in charge of these technologies. These kinds of technologies are creeping into our lives at an ever-increasing pace - and the situation is both awe-inspiring and alarming."

Related Stories

The Veer Union Stream New Single 'Empirical'

The Veer Union And 2 Shadows Deliver 'Marionette' Video

The Veer Union Standing My Ground With New Video

Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Screamworks

News > The Veer Union