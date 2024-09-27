Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'

(117) Country music duo The Reeves Brothers released their new single, "She Don't Want a Cowboy," featuring Craig Morgan. They debuted the song earlier this month during a special performance with Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry. Under the bright lights, the real-life brothers seized their moment in the famous circle on the Opry stage, to cheers from an enthusiastic crowd of country music fans. Their performance captivated the audience and garnered rave reviews.

"As artists and songwriters, I think one of the biggest things you can accomplish is collaborating with someone you grew up listening to, and you couldn't watch CMT without seeing Craig Morgan when we were kids. Craig heard this song while we were on tour with him and one night while he was in the middle of his show he told the crowd how much he loved the song and that he wanted to do a duet with us on it," said Matt Reeves. "That was a surreal moment for us! He's been one of the most fun and spontaneous people we've ever worked with, so we can hardly contain our excitement about releasing our new song "She Don't Want A Cowboy" with him!"

"She Don't Want a Cowboy" tells the story of a couple navigating the challenges of rodeo life. The track showcases expert storytelling with vivid lyrics and soulful, raw, heart-wrenching vocals, paying tribute to cowboys, cowgirls, and those closely tied to the rodeo.

LYRICS

'Cause She don't want a cowboy

She don't need an outlaw

She's over all the heartbreaks

down right to the last straw

Hat on the bedpost

That's what she hates most

Our last go round I know she will enjoy

Cause she don't want a cowboy

"I always saw rodeo as much more than what happened in the arena. There was love, broken bones and wounded hearts. It was a lifestyle. Thanks to Josh Garrett and Alan Becker, who were both hometown heroes in the rodeo world when I was growing up, I got to live vicariously through them. It took me a while to turn those feelings into words and I can only hope that I not only do them justice but also the fans and athletes involved in such an incredible sport. Rodeo," said Cole Reeves.

2024 Live Dates:

Sept. 30 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 2 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 7 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - Chief's on Broadway

Oct. 11 - Austin, Texas - The White Horse

Oct. 12 - Fort Worth, Texas - Rhinestone Saloon

