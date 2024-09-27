Kelly Clarkson Wants 'You For Christmas'

(Atlantic) Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with internationally renowned artists/producers Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for brand-new original holiday single "You For Christmas" - available now via Atlantic Records.

"You For Christmas" marks the latest original release from Clarkson since her GRAMMY-nominated tenth studio album, 2023's chemistry, and her first holiday offering since her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album, 2021's When Christmas Comes Around.... The latter will have a deluxe rerelease with the new single on November 1st as When Christmas Comes Around... Again, along with a new cover of "Sleigh Ride."

One of the most popular artists of this era, Kelly Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol and quickly became one of pop's top singles artists, in addition to the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. Meanwhile on the small screen, her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, kicked off its sixth season this past Monday - the show's second since relocating to New York City.

