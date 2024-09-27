Kelly Clarkson Wants 'You For Christmas'

(Atlantic) Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with internationally renowned artists/producers Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for brand-new original holiday single "You For Christmas" - available now via Atlantic Records.
"You For Christmas" marks the latest original release from Clarkson since her GRAMMY-nominated tenth studio album, 2023's chemistry, and her first holiday offering since her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album, 2021's When Christmas Comes Around.... The latter will have a deluxe rerelease with the new single on November 1st as When Christmas Comes Around... Again, along with a new cover of "Sleigh Ride."
One of the most popular artists of this era, Kelly Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol and quickly became one of pop's top singles artists, in addition to the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. Meanwhile on the small screen, her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, kicked off its sixth season this past Monday - the show's second since relocating to New York City.
Kenny Chesney Tops Himself At Soldier Field Ahead Of Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance
James Arthur and Kelly Clarkson Duet On 'From The Jump'
Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll To Rock The Kelly Clarkson Show
Darius Rucker Surprised as CMA Humanitarian of the Year on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully
Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed
Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video
Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks
Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album
Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show