Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

(Chipster) John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, will be back on tour in November 2024 in the USA! Following the critically acclaimed and sold out shows earlier this year, John is continuing in his celebration of 'The Moody Blues' music, and the iconic album 'Days of Future Passed', and is delighted to be bringing his show to new audiences in the USA. The short run will start in Clarksburg, WV on Nov 12, and end in Royal Oak, MI on Nov 19, and the tour will then recommence in February 2025. All dates go on sale today, Sept 27th, and special VIP packages are available that include a special personalized hello video from John, together with Limited Edition Merchandise and a Great Seat!

The electrifying show, 'Performs Days of Future Passed' encompasses a first set of Moodies classics featuring fan favorites such as 'Isn't Life Strange', 'Legend of a Mind', 'I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)' and 'Ride my See-Saw'. The second set sees John and his rocking band perform 'Days of Future Passed' in full symphonic splendor, and with incredible renditions of 'Nights in White Satin' and 'Tuesday Afternoon'. The show also includes mesmerizing video to create a fully immersive experience as John, and his band, take the audience on a journey back in time. John's stories, the incredible vocal harmonies, the passionate musicianship, and the loving recreation of this groundbreaking album, all wrap around the listener, creating Moodies magic that stays with them for long after the music fades.

Some of the Moodies most loved songs were composed and sung by John, such as 'Isn't Life Strange', and 'Ride My See-Saw', and these are brought into the show with a new passion by John and his band. He also performs his heartfelt renditions of songs written by Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas. Graeme Edge appears on screen for a very special video, reciting his poems, 'Morning Glory' and 'Late Lament'. And to complete this special evening, Jon Davison of YES performs "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", and other classic Hayward-penned hits. Jon has been the lead singer of YES since 2012, and brings his soaring vocals and passion to these classic songs. Jon is also John's son-in-law, and seeing them together on stage gives a glimpse into their deep friendship.

"In crafting this show, I wanted to ensure there was a place for all my Moodies bandmates. It's a joy to perform not only my own songs but those of my friends Ray and Mike, and to hear Jon sing Justin's songs. But my greatest joy is seeing Graeme up on stage with me, it never stops being emotional. My hope is that we can all take a trip down days of future passed together, and that audiences will leave feeling as if something joyful happened to them. It's been a tough year, but thanks to the love of my family, and the support of my fans, I'm delighted to be back on the road, so thank you all for keeping the faith."

As Beneath a Desert Sky said, 'a must see show if you love classic progressive rock music or The Moody Blues music'

'Days of Future Passed' was released 56 years ago, and was arguably the start of progressive rock. These songs began the long standing cross-over between rock and classical music, and the Moody Blues shows were always known for recreating this incredible sound, and for the wonderful atmosphere enjoyed by both those on stage, and in the audience. John has surrounded himself with a band that are equally passionate, who put simply, love performing together, and who appreciate and respect the legacy of the music. The Moodies may not perform any more, and the loss of Graeme, Ray and Mike is felt deeply, but this show honors John's friends and the music.

The electrifying show will also be in support of John's album 'Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn', available now on CD and all streaming services, with limited edition 180g coloured vinyl also available.

Joining John on stage is his '10,000 Light Years Band', comprised of long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello). Jon Davison of YES will also be joining him for his special renditions of 'Nights in White Satin' and 'Tuesday Afternoon', plus the magical voice of Graeme Edge.

'If you love The Moody Blues music, then you really need to checkout John live. He and the band put on a great show!'

John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from "Ride My See-Saw," to "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band)," "Isn't Life Strange" and many more. Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums, as well as releasing his three solo albums 'Natural Avenue', '10,000 Light Years Ago' and 'B Yond'. Lodge has been voted one of the "10 most influential bass players on the planet," and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Prog Magazine, to name just a few.

NOVEMBER 2024 TOUR DATES

Nov 12, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Clarksburg, WV

Nov 14, Historic Park Theatre & Event Center, Cranston, RI

Nov 15, Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Nov 17, Temple Live at Columbus Athenaeum, Columbus, OH

Nov 19, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

