Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

(SRO) Crossbone Skully have teamed up with Motley Crue bassist and founding member Nikki Sixx on their latest track, the seriously red hot "High On You," a song about romantic obsession with an anthemic shout-it-to-the-heavens chorus. The song and its artwork-designed by Mark Wilkinson (Iron Maiden, Judas Priest)-nods to the plight of 'Crossbone Skully,' the central character in a parallel mythology developed by the band's founder and frontman Tommy Henriksen.

His story is unfolded in Crossbone Skully's upcoming debut album Evil World Machine, set for release on November 22 via Better Noise Music. The narrative will also expand in a forthcoming graphic novel and animated film, Thing #1, due in 2025, which features voiceovers by Sixx.

"Crossbone Skully is doing something visually unique while blending kickass riffs and great songwriting with this project," says Sixx. "I'm excited for them and can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Henriksen (who's also the guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper's band and member of Hollywood Vampires) says of the track: "'High On You' shows the taste of young, pure love...the type that gets you hooked on the bug! Love is an everlasting drug!"

Related Stories

'Everyone's On Dope' According To Crossbone Skully

Crossbone Skully Celebrate Full Moon With 'I Am The Wolf' Video Premiere

Def Leppard Star Guests On New Mutt Lange Exec-Produced Crossbone Skully Song

Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project

News > Crossbone Skully