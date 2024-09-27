Oak Ridge Boys Icon William Lee Golden and Danni Stefanetti Share 'I've Got My Heart On You

(2911) Oak Ridge Boy, Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden makes his debut as a songwriter at 85 with the heartfelt duet "I've Got My Heart On You," featuring rising star Danni Stefanetti. Inspired by his son Solomon's words during Golden's touring days, the song beautifully blends his legendary status with Stefanetti's fresh talent. With Golden's rich baritone and decades of experience, paired with Stefanetti's award-winning guitar skills and contemporary flair, this collaboration serves as a touching tribute to family bonds. "I've Got My Heart On You" is poised to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike, capturing the timeless connection that country music brings across generations. "I've Got My Heart On You" music video was premiered by RFD-TV.

"My youngest son Solomon Golden, inspired this love song," shares William Lee. "When he was 6 years old and I was on tour with the Oak Ridge Boys, he would call my phone and leave a message, "Hey Dad, this is Solomon "I've Got My Heart on You." It was so precious and special to get his expressions of love. I would save his sweet messages. I wrote this song when he was a teenager and he is now 23 years old and studying medicine in college. Danni Stefanetti helped me sing and record this song for my son Solomon. Thank you, Danni."

"It was an honour and privilege to be able to work with a country music legend," shares Stefanetti. "William Lee Golden was a delight to create & record with. He wrote a great song!"

William Lee Golden, a Renaissance man known for his achievements as a painter, photographer, entertainer, and longtime Oak Ridge Boy, continues to push creative boundaries at 85 with his latest release, "I've Got My Heart on You." This marks Golden's debut as a solo songwriter, with the song inspired by a sweet message from his youngest son, Solomon. The Alabama native is joined by Australian singer/guitarist Danni Stefanetti, whose soulful voice beautifully complements Golden's warm baritone. Golden credits Stefanetti with giving the song an uplifting touch, transforming it from a slow, sad melody into something more dynamic. "She was a great help in making the song what it has become," Golden shares.

The heartfelt lyrics stem from Solomon's childhood phrase, "I got my heart on you," which stayed with Golden and became the inspiration for the song. After recording a rough demo on his phone, Golden's longtime friend, director Jeffrey Panzer, encouraged him to record it professionally. Panzer, who co-produced the track, introduced Golden to Stefanetti, who brought the song to life with her guitar and voice. For Stefanetti, working with Golden was a dream come true, having admired him since her first trip to Nashville. She believes "I've Got My Heart on You" will resonate with many, whether as a love song or a tribute to a family member, and its universal appeal makes it a poignant piece for listeners everywhere.

