Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

(MBM) German guitar god Michael Schenker has left the door open for a reunion of the three remaining members of the classic 'Strangers In The Night' line-up for what would be an incredible last gig for the much-loved band.

"I don't know if Phil's physically fit," says Schenker of vocalist Mogg in the latest issue of Rock Candy Mag. "But I'll certainly think about a last UFO show if the possibility arises." Schenker is clearly in the mood for revisiting his past, having just released an album of classic UFO songs with guest vocalists. He claims that he approached Mogg to contribute to the record, "but I'm not sure the message got to him. Managers can be funny sometimes."

Mogg is currently working with his new outfit, Moggs Motel. But original UFO drummer Andy Parker is also keen to see if there might be a way for what would undoubtedly be a huge gig to happen.

"Absolutely," he told Rock Candy Mag. "Why wouldn't I be up for it? It's down to Phillip, though. I'm really grateful that he survived his health scare a couple of years ago and is back singing. I miss [band members] Pete [Way] and Paul [Raymond] terribly, and I'm really grateful that Phil is still with us. I would have liked to finish on a higher note with UFO, and maybe Phil might change his mind about playing with the band somewhere down the road."

Mogg is playing his cards close to his chest about one last gig with UFO, but what's certain is that fans all over the world would be ecstatic if the singer agreed to perform.

You can read the massive 22-page UFO special, including new interviews with Phil Mogg, Michael Schenker, and Andy Parker in issue 46 of Rock Candy Mag, as well as in-depth stories and interviews with W.A.S.P., Carmine Appice, D-A-D, Steve Howe, Richie Kotzen, John Bush, and more. Check it out here

