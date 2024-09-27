Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

(CNPR) The Plot In You has released their latest offering "Pretend" (via Fearless Records) and the official music video, which is bound to have viewers holding their breath.

The track can be found on the quartet's upcoming EP 'Vol. 3'. When asked about the inspiration behind "Pretend", vocalist Landon Tewers commented: "'Pretend' touches on the depressing nature of the current state of the world. How we tend to live in our own bubbles and forget the atrocities happening around us."

During 2023, The Plot In You kickstarted a new era with 'Vol. 1' with "Divide", having generated 18 million Spotify streams and counting followed by "Left Behind", exploding to the tune of 35.8 million Spotify streams with no signs of slowing down. Upon the arrival of "Forgotten", Revolver praised it among the "6 Best New Songs Right Now". The Plot In You's 'Vol. 2' EP is a powerful showcase of the band's evolution, blending raw emotion with polished musicality, and stands as a testament to the band's growth and artistic maturity, captivating listeners with its intense yet introspective narratives with tracks "Closure", "Don't Look Away", and "All That I Can Give" further solidifying their place as one of the genre's most compelling acts.

The band is set to captivate fans once again with their latest offering, "Been Here Before". Delving into the emotional turbulence of relationships, the band weaves a narrative of enduring the highs and lows with their signature intensity and profound storytelling. This impactful track is bound to resonate deeply with listeners, highlighting the band's unparalleled talent for exploring complex emotions through powerful music.

