Atreyu Give Tom Petty's 'Mary Jane's Last Dance' A Heavy Makeover

(Freeman Promotions) Atreyu share their version of the American classic "Mary Jane's Last Dance" - another stellar track from their upcoming collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers 'The Pronoia Sessions.' The digital release will begin streaming on October 25th while vinyl and CDs will hit streets on November 8th.

On their version of Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance," frontman Brandon Saller comments: "This song is a classic. Pure and simple. This is us, again, trying to breathe new life into an already legendary song."

'The Pronoia Sessions' deconstructs, recreates, and reshapes the Orange County, California, band's beloved anthems (and cover songs) as a haunting and hypnotic new collection. What began as an acoustic album evolved into a grand re-imagining of ATREYU classics.

The genesis stretches back to a series of acoustic performances at special events on the road. "We had the idea to do a show similar to Nirvana's MTV Unplugged as a one-off thing," explains Saller. "Then we thought, 'Why not spend some time on it in the studio?' And it built from there. 'How far can we push this?' It spawned from there and unexpectedly turned into this monster."

He adds: "This album, to us, was something that initially came from the fans. During Covid, we started toying around with doing acoustic performances for the first time in our career. Since the release of 'Gone (Reimagined),' the outpouring of love and interest from our fans was overwhelming. It got us thinking...what if we didn't just make some of our classics acoustic, what if we took them to a whole new place? We feel with this album we have carved out a new home for these songs to stand on their own. They are new entities in our musical landscape.

"Making this album brought us such a sense of joy and creativity. It was as if the universe handed us this moment and it was meant to happen...hence, 'The Pronoia Sessions'."

'The Pronoia Sessions' Track List:

1) Becoming the Bull (Reimagined)

2) Save Us (Reimagined)

3) Ex's & Oh's (Reimagined)

4) Right Side of the Bed (Reimagined)

5) Like A Stone (Audioslave Cover)

6) Drowning (Reimagined)

7) The Theft (Reimagined)

8) Gone (Reimagined)

9) Warrior (Reimagined)

10) Mary Jane's Last Dance (Tom Petty Cover)

