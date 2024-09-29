Daughtry Unleashes 'The Dam' As 'Shock To The System (Part One)' Arrives

(PFA) Daughtry have released their debut record with Big Machine Label Group. Out now on all platforms via Big Machine Rock, the 6-track EP, Shock to the System (Part One), includes previously released back-to-back No. 1s, "Artificial" and "Pieces," in addition to new single, "The Dam."

Daughtry's Shock to the System (Part One) offers up the first set of tracks in a two-part project that continues pulling back the curtain on frontman Chris Daughtry's personal life. Six new songs, highlighted by amplified production and commanding vocals, showcase the universal story of a life laid bare by grief and built back up again through sheer determination. The journey through loss may be arduous, but on their new EP, Daughtry delivers a soundtrack to see you through every step of the way.

"This EP in many ways is a documentation of my catharsis - a peek behind the curtain into the healing of my inner self, if you will," frontman Chris Daughtry explains. "Every day in the studio writing and recording these songs felt like therapy. It wasn't part of some agenda or conscious effort, it just happened in a very organic way. I hope everyone who listens finds comfort in the fact that they are not alone in their struggles and finds the courage the say it out loud."

In equal parts strength and vulnerability, the Daughtry's new single, "The Dam," sees their powerhouse lead vocalist at the top of his game. Atypically raw, yet still pristine vocals are set apart in cinematic, synth-drenched verses and high-octane choruses, laying the groundwork for what's to come with the Nashville-based group.

Catch Daughtry on the road this fall with select US tour dates featuring Staind, Breaking Benjamin, and more. For tickets and additional information, visit daughtryofficial.com.

Shock to the System (Part One) Tracklist

1. "The Reckoning" (Chris Daughtry, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

2. "Artificial" (Chris Daughtry, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

3. "Pieces" (Chris Daughtry, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

4. "Shock to the System" (Chris Daughtry, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

5. "Nervous" (Chris Daughtry, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

6. "The Dam" (Chris Daughtry, Johnny Cummings, Elvio Paul Fernandes, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

Daughtry 2024 Tour Dates

OCT 01 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 03 | Denver, CO | The Junkyard with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 05 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 06 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 08 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 09 | Portland, OR | Moda Center with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 11 | Manistee, MI | Little River Casino Resort and Hotel

OCT 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 15 | Las Vegas, NV | Bekkt Theater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 19 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 22 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 24 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 25 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and more

OCT 26 | Bossier City, LA | Margaritaville Resort Casino

NOV 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall with Sleep Theory

DEC 02 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 05 | Wilkes-Barre, PA | F. M. Kirby Center with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 06 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 07 | East Moline, IL | The Rust Belt with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 10 | Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 11 | Portland, ME | State Theatre with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 13 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre• with Sleep Theory, Devour The Day

DEC 14 | Waterloo, NY | Del Lago Resort & Casino

DEC 18 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

DEC 20 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Resort and Casino

DEC 21 | Green Bay, WI | EPIC Event Center with Devour The Day, Sleep Theory

