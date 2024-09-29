Lips Speak Louder Follow 'Hype' With 'Crush'

(Longview) Nashville alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder have shared their brand new track "Crush", which is the second single from their forthcoming debut album, and follows their previous single 'Hype'.

On "Crush," Lips Speak Louder delves into a concept that is surely familiar and relatable to many - the "incredible rush of emotions you get when you first start falling for someone and how one unexpected encounter can change everything," according to Rachel Brandsness. In vividly bringing those wistful, nostalgic sentiments to life, Brandsness and Angie Lese deliver a powerful musical and lyrical performance from start to finish, one that brims with infectious energy and catchy hooks and features a rousing, memorable chorus.

"Rachel and I both are both huge fans of indie rock and indie dance music from the early 2000s and we definitely leaned into that a bit on this one," said Lese. "With those driving guitars and the fast-paced rhythm, 'Crush' is a fun, feel-good song that delivers the same kind of jolt to your system that comes with realizing everything aligned just right when you found your person."

Brandsness (guitars, vocals) and Lese (drums, vocals), both seasoned veterans of Nashville's music scene who had previously worked together on several other projects, formed Lips Speak Louder late last year. With the goal of creating the kind of explosive, formidable rock duo each had long envisioned, the pair quickly began penning songs and cultivating a robust, multifaceted sound shaped by an array of influences and their extensive performing, touring and recording experience.

Lips Speak Louder will release one additional single in 2024 and several more early next year before their full, 10-song debut album - produced by renowned rock guitarist Emily Wolfe - is released both digitally and on vinyl next Spring.

