Paula and Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Share 'In The Shadows'

(Speakeasy) Venamoris, the duo of Paula and Dave Lombardo, has signed with Ipecac Recordings, prepping a 2025 sophomore release, with a glimpse of what's to come with today's release of the entrancing track, "In The Shadows" (https://venamoris.lnk.to/shadows).

"'In The Shadows' is a song that arose from real-life feelings," Paula Lombardo shares. "The pulsating drum wholly evocative of marching forward even when internal unrest is still close-at-hand. It is a call for self-acceptance with the heaviness of a life well lived."

"Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us," adds Dave Lombardo. "To have our sophomore album in Ipecac's exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are estatic to be a part of this audacious label."

Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience that is as hypnotic as it is emotionally charged. Like a whispered secret, there's something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create. Brooklyn Vegan, describing an earlier single, adeptly said Venamoris has "Portishead meets David Lynch vibes."

