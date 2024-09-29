Richie Kotzen Marks Album Release With 'Nihilist' Lyric Video

(FunHouse) Richie Kotzen has premiered the official lyric video for "Nihilist" to coincide with the release of his brand-new solo studio album 'NOMAD,' which is out now via BMG. The album is available digitally, on CD and sky-blue vinyl.
"'Nihilist' may be the cornerstone of the entire album as I see it" says Kotzen. "It is certainly the oldest composition as I have been holding onto this master recording for a few years. I knew it was a special song and I wanted folks to hear it, but I wasn't clear on how to go about that. Meaning, it could have been a single but I didn't have the right window for that. Once I felt like I was on path to making a full-length album it became clear to me that this was the closing song regardless of what may come before it."
While NOMAD has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, such as the hard driving singles "Cheap Shots" and "On The Table" the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as "Nihilist," showcases not only Kotzen's musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with NOMAD Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.
"My approach for the Nomad album was to imagine as if I was only offering this on vinyl" explains Kotzen. "What songs would live together on that format and how would I sequence side A versus side B and so on and so forth. As it were the song 'Nomad' became the closer on side A and 'Nihilist' on side B as both compositions were written around the same time I felt they made perfect companions. I am very excited to finally be able to share all these compositions on the full release. I hope folks feel the music the same way I do."
Written, recorded and produced by Richie Kotzen, NOMAD features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen's multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On NOMAD, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It's all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.
TRACKLISTING
Cheap Shots
These Doors**
Insomnia
Nomad*
Escape
On The Table
This Is A Test
Nihilist
NOMAD LP
A1 Cheap Shots
A2 These Doors**
A3 Insomnia
A4 Nomad*
B1 Escape
B2 On The Table
B3 This Is A Test
B4 Nihilist
* Dan Potruch plays drums on "Nomad"
** Kyle Hughes plays drums on "These Doors"
U.S. FALL TOUR
9/30/2024 St. Louis, MO City Winery St. Louis
10/2/2024 Harrison, OH The Blue Note
10/3/2024 Angola, IN The Eclectic Room
10/4/2024 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag
10/5/2024 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
10/7/2024 Warrendale, PA Jergels
10/8/2024 Lorain, OH Lorain Palace Theater
10/9/2024 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse
10/10/2024 New York, NY Iridium
10/11/2024 New York, NY Iridium
10/12/2024 New York, NY Iridium
10/15/2024 Boston, MA City Winery Boston
10/17/2024 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
10/18/2024 New Bedford, MA The Vault Music Hall
10/19/2024 Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House
10/20/2024 Riverhead, NY The Suffolk Theater
10/22/2024 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage
10/23/2024 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater
10/24/2024 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre
10/25/2024 Winchester, VA Backseat Bar & Grill
10/28/2024 Knoxville, TN Open Chord
10/29/2024 Atlanta, GA City Winery Atlanta
10/30/2024 Nashville, TN City Winery Nashville
10/31/2024 Jefferson, LA Southport Music Hall
11/1/2024 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot
11/2/2024 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
Richie Kotzen Shares 'On The Table' As He Inks BMG Deal
Richie Kotzen Shares 'Cheap Shots' Video And Announces Fall Tour
Hear Richie Kotzen's New Song 'Cheap Shots'
The Winery Dogs Debut Xanadu Video
5FDP To Miss Final Metallica Tour Date Due To Injury- Slayer Reunion Set Did Not Happen As Louder Than Life Festival Canceled Friday- more
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
Doug Aldrich Recovering From Cancer Surgery
Daughtry Unleashes 'The Dam' As 'Shock To The System (Part One)' Arrives
Atreyu Give Tom Petty's 'Mary Jane's Last Dance' A Heavy Makeover
Neil Young 'On The Beach' Again For 50th Anniversary
Richie Kotzen Marks Album Release With 'Nihilist' Lyric Video
Lips Speak Louder Follow 'Hype' With 'Crush'
Paula and Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Share 'In The Shadows'
Singled Out: Cigar Club's Rain