Richie Kotzen Marks Album Release With 'Nihilist' Lyric Video

(FunHouse) Richie Kotzen has premiered the official lyric video for "Nihilist" to coincide with the release of his brand-new solo studio album 'NOMAD,' which is out now via BMG. The album is available digitally, on CD and sky-blue vinyl.

"'Nihilist' may be the cornerstone of the entire album as I see it" says Kotzen. "It is certainly the oldest composition as I have been holding onto this master recording for a few years. I knew it was a special song and I wanted folks to hear it, but I wasn't clear on how to go about that. Meaning, it could have been a single but I didn't have the right window for that. Once I felt like I was on path to making a full-length album it became clear to me that this was the closing song regardless of what may come before it."

While NOMAD has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, such as the hard driving singles "Cheap Shots" and "On The Table" the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as "Nihilist," showcases not only Kotzen's musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with NOMAD Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

"My approach for the Nomad album was to imagine as if I was only offering this on vinyl" explains Kotzen. "What songs would live together on that format and how would I sequence side A versus side B and so on and so forth. As it were the song 'Nomad' became the closer on side A and 'Nihilist' on side B as both compositions were written around the same time I felt they made perfect companions. I am very excited to finally be able to share all these compositions on the full release. I hope folks feel the music the same way I do."

Written, recorded and produced by Richie Kotzen, NOMAD features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen's multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On NOMAD, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It's all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

TRACKLISTING

Cheap Shots

These Doors**

Insomnia

Nomad*

Escape

On The Table

This Is A Test

Nihilist

NOMAD LP

A1 Cheap Shots

A2 These Doors**

A3 Insomnia

A4 Nomad*

B1 Escape

B2 On The Table

B3 This Is A Test

B4 Nihilist

* Dan Potruch plays drums on "Nomad"

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on "These Doors"

U.S. FALL TOUR

9/30/2024 St. Louis, MO City Winery St. Louis

10/2/2024 Harrison, OH The Blue Note

10/3/2024 Angola, IN The Eclectic Room

10/4/2024 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag

10/5/2024 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

10/7/2024 Warrendale, PA Jergels

10/8/2024 Lorain, OH Lorain Palace Theater

10/9/2024 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

10/10/2024 New York, NY Iridium

10/11/2024 New York, NY Iridium

10/12/2024 New York, NY Iridium

10/15/2024 Boston, MA City Winery Boston

10/17/2024 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

10/18/2024 New Bedford, MA The Vault Music Hall

10/19/2024 Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House

10/20/2024 Riverhead, NY The Suffolk Theater

10/22/2024 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage

10/23/2024 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater

10/24/2024 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

10/25/2024 Winchester, VA Backseat Bar & Grill

10/28/2024 Knoxville, TN Open Chord

10/29/2024 Atlanta, GA City Winery Atlanta

10/30/2024 Nashville, TN City Winery Nashville

10/31/2024 Jefferson, LA Southport Music Hall

11/1/2024 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot

11/2/2024 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

