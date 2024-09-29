The Weeknd Teams With Playboi Carti For 'Timeless'

(Republic) The Weeknd has officially unveiled "Timeless," with Playboi Carti, through XO/Republic Records. The track made its debut during The Weeknd's sold-out performance at Estadio Morumbi in Sao Paulo, where Carti surprised fans with a special appearance. The live stream of this unforgettable show has garnered over 17 million views and trended in 25 countries globally.

Pharrell Williams produced the standout track which marks The Weeknd's second collaboration with Carti, following their multi platinum hit "Popular" alongside Madonna. This time, they build on their previous chemistry, elevating it to new heights with an innovative and boundary-breaking banger.

"Timeless" paves the way for The Weeknd's upcoming full-length album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', one of the year's most eagerly awaited releases. This album marks the culmination of his trilogy of studio projects, following 'Dawn FM' (2022) and 'After Hours' (2020). Representing the creative pinnacle of the series, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' concludes the journey with existential and self-referential themes, as showcased in the latest visionary teasers that have ignited excitement among fans.

The Weeknd also recently regained his reign as the artist with highest monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 106 million monthly listeners. The XO-superstar became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners in February of 2023, and has held the number 1 spot since then, aside for a recent one month period. This week, he set a new record for the most singles with over a billion streams each on Spotify, reaching an impressive total of 18 tracks.

