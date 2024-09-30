Enemy Inside 'Should Have Known Better' With New Video

(C Squared) Enemy Inside is back with a vengeance, releasing their new single, "Should Have Known Better", along with an official music video for the track. The modern metal outfit delivers a track that blends fierceness and finesse, unafraid to challenge and redefine the genre. The lyrics drive this message home with a steadfast resolve, showcasing the band's knack for blending introspective storytelling with raw emotion and heavy-hitting energy, digging deep into themes of betrayal and resilience.

"It's a reminder that you cannot look into someone's head and should watch out for those uninterested in your success and well-being," the band explains. "It's for all the fake friends talking behind your back or only sticking around in your best moments but not at your worst. You tried to play the wrong person - you should have known better."

The accompanying music video mirrors the song's fierce narrative. Frontwoman Nastassja Giulia takes on the role of a high-society icon, confidently dominating a high-stakes gambling table. The video, crafted by Nastassja alongside creative collaborator and guitarist Evan K, and mixed and mastered by Christoph Wieczorek, seamlessly intertwines sophistication and defiance. It captures the essence of the song's message - standing strong in the face of betrayal, reclaiming power, and serving a taste of karma to those who have underestimated you.

ENEMY INSIDE European Tour 2025

Special Guests: Letters Sent Home

20.02.2025 DK Copenhagen - Rust

21.02.2025 DE Hamburg - headCRASH

22.02.2025 DE Berlin - Privatclub

23.02.2025 DE Hanover - Béi Chéz Heinz

27.02.2025 DE Bochum - Rockpalast

28.02.2025 DE Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

01.03.2025 DE Munich - Backstage (Club)

06.03.2025 DE Cologne - Helios 37

07.03.2025 DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Studio)

08.03.2025 CH Aarburg - Musigburg

13.03.2025 DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

14.03.2025 CZ Prague - Storm Club

15.03.2025 PL Kraków - Klub Zaścianek

16.03.2025 PL Warsaw - Klub Hydrozagadka

21.03.2025 NL Utrecht - De Helling

22.03.2025 NL Maastricht - Muziekgieterij

28.03.2025 FI Tampere - Olympia-kortteli *

29.03.2025 FI Helsinki - On the Rocks * w/o LSH

