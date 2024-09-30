Hear Eli Young Band's New Song 'Home In Hometown'

(EBM) Eli Young Band have released a brand new single called "Home In Hometown". It's widely known how award-winning Eli Young Band formed while together in Denton, Texas attending college at University of North Texas, however their journey over the next 20+ years would lead them everywhere, seldomly seeing home in between. With notions of longing ever present in their writing, it's no surprise as they find their center as releasing music for the first time in three years independently with both home, and those who make it so, at the core.

A true-to-experience ballad of life on the road, and heart-on-their-sleeve marker of what they've learned in their years away from those they love most. With ringing guitars capturing a sense of anticipation, a steady rhythmic heartbeat and a euphoric singalong chorus, the band unpack what "home" really means.

"When you find the love of your life you'll follow them anywhere," shares band lead vocalist and guitarist Mike Eli who penned the song alongside Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde (Eric Church's "Springsteen" and Keith Urban's "We Were"). "My wife, Kacey, and I started as a long distance relationship and it was tough to keep it together. When I wrote this I was digging deep into our Texas roots. I wanted to write something that felt like Pat Green or Jack Ingram would cut. And when you travel like we do, a lot of times you're thinking about coming home and being with your family -- but, it's almost like if they meet you on the road, anywhere can be home. It just feels right. I wanted to capture that."

The Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes produced track is the first release of more than 140 songs the band has written over the last few years and signifies a new chapter and a new tour.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 25th anniversary of the band's founding, the four members of the Eli Young Band have retaken the reins of their sound and songwriting, reestablishing the go-your-own-way spirit behind their multi-Platinum hits.

Returning to their independent roots -- but also the bold creative edge that launched them from the Texas live circuit into the country mainstream, and in many ways returning to their old stomping grounds -- it's an era driven by experience and a million miles of wisdom, but delivered by a band of brothers still very much in their musical prime.

"We started this thing when we were like 20 [years old], and it's been such a crazy road and such a longer road than any of us could have conceptualized at the time," bassist Jon Jones shares. "I think right now feels a little full circle, in a really nice way."

"Now, we kind of get to step back into our Texas shoes. I definitely think that this new stuff finds me as a songwriter reaching deep into my personal past and our past as a band," Eli adds. "We're remembering where the magic was -- all those songs we wanted to record for our Level record, that felt way too edgy for Country Radio at the time."

Returning to that grassroots rawness, geared for their acclaimed live show has the band reinvigorated.

"We've written 143 songs and it's just the beginning of our next chapter. Going back to Panhandle House where we recorded Level, that record started everything for us. Going back there feels like we get to remind ourselves why we started making the kind of music we make," Eli says in closing. "When this music comes out, I think fans will know it is 100% coming from us."

Celebrated by The Associated Press as "a smart, relevant antidote" to overdone clichés in Country music, EYB has charted 14 singles on Billboard, including four No. 1 hits with Billboard's No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year, "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night." Additionally, the band has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.

Eli Young Band Home in Hometown Tour Dates are as follows:

Oct 4, 2024 The Clarion at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson, TX

Oct 5, 2024 Floore's Country Store in Helotes, TX

Oct 6, 2024 Stars of Texas Music Festival in Ennis, TX

Oct 11, 2024 Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL

Oct 12, 2024 Ford Football Concert Series in Macon, GA

Oct 17, 2024 Washington Parish Fair in Franklinton, LA

Oct 18, 2024 Times Square in Wichita Falls, TX

Oct 19, 2024 Las Palmas Race Park in Mission, TX

Oct 25, 2024 Haute Spot in Cedar Park, TX

Nov 1, 2024 The Refinery in Charleston, SC

Nov 2, 2024 Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Nov 3, 2024 Jefferson Theatre in Charlottesville, VA

Nov 14, 2024 Wild Greg's Saloon in Pensacola, FL

Nov 15, 2024 The Stockyard in Holiday, FL

Nov 16, 2024 Wild Greg's Saloon in Lakeland, FL

Dec 5, 2024 Wally's in Hampton Beach, NH

Dec 6, 2024 Off The Rails in Worcester, MA

Dec 14, 2024 The Post OG in Orange Grove, TX

Dec 20, 2024 Rosa Hart Theatre in Lake Charles, LA

Dec 21, 2024 Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, TX

