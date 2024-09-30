.

Linkin Park Score No. 1 Hit With 'The Emptiness Machine'

(Warner) Linkin Park-Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain-have officially delivered the #1 rock song in the country with "The Emptiness Machine!"

The single just vaulted to #1 on both the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart and Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart this week. It not only accomplished "the quickest jump to #1 in two years" on the Alternative Airplay Chart, but it also soared as the group's 13th career #1 on the respective chart, tying them for "second-most #1 entries in the chart's history."

It marks their 11th career #1 on the Rock Chart, plus "The Emptiness Machine" stands out as the band's third consecutive #1 on both charts in the last two years. LINKIN PARK are in the midst of their 6-date arena run for the From Zero World Tour, which sold out in mere minutes. Due to heavy demand, today they announce three additional stadium shows for 2024 in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start September 25 and general on-sales start September 27.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024

November 3, 2024 | La Defense Arena - Paris, France *NEW DATE*

November 8, 2024 | Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX *NEW DATE*

November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia

November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil *NEW DATE*

