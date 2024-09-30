My Epic Streaming 'Loriella: The Film' And Live EP

(Atom Splitter) My Epic are releasing an EP featuring live recordings of songs off their new album Loriella, which arrived earlier this year via Tooth & Nail Records, along with a YouTube live performance video called Loriella: The Film.

"Whether fans get a chance to see us on this record cycle or not, we were excited to bring Loriella to life in a slightly more grounded way and showcase all the energy, heart, joy that went into it," the band says.

"Fully conceived and produced by the band, Loriella: The Film uses visually heightened performances to bring the maximalist production of Loriella into the real world. Loriella: The Film is what happens when the artistic intention of a music video is brought to the energy of a live show." Watch the film below:

