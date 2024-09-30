Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

(Live Nation) Following the announcement that was felt around the world, the global cultural phenomenon continues with Oasis' return. Today the band announce the North American dates of their OASIS LIVE '25 world tour. The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all dates.

The news comes 16 years since their last performance in North America. Oasis commented, "America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

The previously announced dates on the Oasis Live '25 tour sold out immediately culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their 8th UK No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe, while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

Oasis remain a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone - an increase of almost 50% since the announcement of their return - and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday, October 1st at 8am EST. General ticket onsale will begin Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

Plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

The Oasis Live '25 tour dates now run as below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories

Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam

Oasis Look Back At 'Live Forever' For Vevo Footnotes

Oasis Add New Wembley Stadium Shows To Reunion Tour

Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour

News > Oasis