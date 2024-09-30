The White Buffalo Releasing A Freight Train Through the Night This Friday

(Prime PR) A powerful and prolific storyteller through his songcraft, the Emmy-nominated, Oregon-born, and Southern California-bred singer-songwriter-guitarist Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo announced today, he will release the global digital version of his new live album A Freight Train Through the Night on Friday, October 4 on all streaming services.

The digital version of the album will now include two new songs including "The Bowery" and "Joe and Jolene." Starting on October 11, The White Buffalo will launch "Freight Train Fridays" and digitally release 14 live songs as bonus tracks--one every week from the Belly Up performances--every Friday for the following 14 weeks in a row.

Smith describes the new live album A Freight Train Through The Night "This album spans my entire career, over 20-plus years of writing and performing songs. With more than a hundred songs to choose from, some of these tracks I wrote in my 20's, and others were born just years ago. We selected crowd favorites and some deep cuts to give them a new life." He adds, "We also did a completely reworked adaptation of the song 'House of the Rising Sun.' I wanted to establish a definitive version that was all our own, and representative of our sound giving a fresh alternative to the original "Sons of Anarchy" show version. This album has all the emotion and passion of the live experience, it's visceral, in a way that can't be attained in the studio. What we do live is wildly different than studio albums. Pure and raw, no backing tracks, no auto tune, not perfect. It's the three of us giving it our all in our purest form."

A Freight Train Through The Night was recorded live on March 1, and 2 at the Belly-Up in San Diego and finds The White Buffalo reteam with his band including Christopher Hoffee (bass/keys/guitars), and Matt Lynott (drums). The group brought in Mike Butler (The Rolling Stones, Reba McEntire, Phoebe Bridgers) to record and mix the live album. Smith says, "You can feel the energy of the audience, that circular push and pull, between crowd and stage. It's unique every night, every show. It's that love and flow that feeds all of us. We are in it together and you can really feel it in these recordings. We have a long history with the Belly-Up and brought in Mike Butler to capture the audio and mix, so this album sounds like you are in the room."

Named after a line from the song "How the West Was Won," the new live album A Freight Train Through The Night encapsulates nomadic life and the nights of a traveling musician, as well as the group's own gloves-off approach to their live performances.

Below is the tracklisting for the digital release of The White Buffalo's A Freight Train Through The Night, which features two bonus tracks including "The Bowery" and "Joe and Jolene."

1. "Oh Darlin What Have I Done"

2. "Set My Body Free"

3. "Come Join The Murder"

4. "Highwayman"

5. "Rocky"

6. "BB Guns and Dirt Bikes"

7. "House Of The Rising Sun"

8. "Wish It Was True"

9. "The Bowery"

10."How The West Was Won"

11. "Love Song #1"

12."I Am The Light"

13."Into The Sun"

14. "Joe and Jolene"

15. "The Whistler"

16. "Problem Solution"

17. "The Pilot"

18."I Got You"

Following are the "Extra Innings" live singles that will be released every Friday starting on October 4:

"Cursive"

"Story"

"This Year"

"Last Call to Heaven"

"Sycamore"

"Carnage"

"Damned"

"Avalon"

"Black and Blue"

"Border Town"

"Come on Come Up Come Out"

"Home In Your Arms"

"Kingdom For A Fool"

"Stunt Driver"

