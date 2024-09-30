Tracielynn Will Pay Tribute To Her Mother With New Single 'Pretty Machine'

(FSM) Gritty country rocker, Tracielynn, continues carving her path with the upcoming release of "Pretty Machine," a deeply personal and emotional tribute to her mother, available for pre-save now and out on Oct. 11. The song, a tender ballad that blends heartfelt lyrics with a captivating country sound, has already moved audiences to tears. It's also a heartfelt tribute to her own mother, whose birthday falls on October 29, adding an extra layer of personal significance to the song. The single is for anyone who's been touched by the love and strength of a mother figure, making it a must-listen for country music fans everywhere.

"I wrote 'Pretty Machine' for my mom, who's been my guiding light and my rock," Tracielynn shared. "When I surprised her with the song during a show, she cried the whole time-and so did many of the other moms in the audience. It's about honoring the strength, love, and beauty of all the 'pretty machine' moms and mother figures out there."

Producer Grady Saxman (known for his work with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Austin Snell, Dustin Lynch, Tenille Arts) describes the song as "an ear-catching, hypnotic, pulsing motif for your ears, just like watching a beautiful car float down the highway is for your eyes." The metaphor perfectly encapsulates the essence of the track-a graceful yet powerful tribute to the resilient, loving women who inspire us.

"Pretty Machine" seamlessly fuses traditional country with a rebellious edge, creating a sound that's both classic and fresh. Tracielynn's powerful vocals and emotionally charged delivery elevate the song, which has already struck a chord with listeners. Accented with dynamic strings and roots driven guitar, this song takes listeners on a beautiful and exhilarating rush.

Brian Alexander, one of the song's co-writers, adds, "Writing this song with Tracielynn was a blast. It's a tribute to all the strong, beautiful, and gritty motherly figures out there."

Originally from Virginia, Tracielynn has garnered over 10 million streams and built a dedicated fan base, with over 475,000 social media followers and 6.5 million views on YouTube. Her release "Good Kind of Crazy" is a #1 Radio Disney hit, and her songs have been featured on multiple editorial playlists on Spotify including New Boots, Next from Nashville and Fresh Finds Country. She has opened for Morgan Wallen, Alabama, Jon Pardi and many more country stars.

