Watch rosecoloredworld's 'all we had' Video

(Atom Splitter) Los Angeles pop punk/emo/alt rock duo rosecoloredworld, newly signed to Velocity Records, have shared the video for the new single "all we had." RCW will announce news regarding more new music soon, so stay tuned. But for now, indulge in "all we had." Also, the band is now receiving airplay at SiriusXM's Faction Punk, so there's even more chances to listen to the band.
"We wrote 'all we had' on an acoustic guitar one afternoon in about 20 minutes," rosecoloredworld say. "It's an honest realization about how fast time goes if you're not present. The lyrics originally started as a journal entry that quickly poured out in a song. Writing it was a way to cope with learning how to be happy where you currently are while still desiring more."
RCW recently supported The Dangerous Summer's national U.S. tour, opened west coast dates for The Juliana Theory, and opened for Sum 41, NOAHFINNCE, Hail The Sun, and more this year. They will tour with Not My Weekend this fall. All dates are below.
11/8 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground
11/12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures
11/14 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
11/15 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean Downstairs
11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
11/17 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
11/18 - Nashville, TN - The End
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5
11/22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
11/23 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
11/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips (Scaled)
