Watch rosecoloredworld's 'all we had' Video

(Atom Splitter) Los Angeles pop punk/emo/alt rock duo rosecoloredworld, newly signed to Velocity Records, have shared the video for the new single "all we had." RCW will announce news regarding more new music soon, so stay tuned. But for now, indulge in "all we had." Also, the band is now receiving airplay at SiriusXM's Faction Punk, so there's even more chances to listen to the band.

"We wrote 'all we had' on an acoustic guitar one afternoon in about 20 minutes," rosecoloredworld say. "It's an honest realization about how fast time goes if you're not present. The lyrics originally started as a journal entry that quickly poured out in a song. Writing it was a way to cope with learning how to be happy where you currently are while still desiring more."

RCW recently supported The Dangerous Summer's national U.S. tour, opened west coast dates for The Juliana Theory, and opened for Sum 41, NOAHFINNCE, Hail The Sun, and more this year. They will tour with Not My Weekend this fall. All dates are below.

11/8 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground

11/12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

11/14 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

11/15 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean Downstairs

11/16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11/17 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

11/18 - Nashville, TN - The End

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground

11/23 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips (Scaled)

