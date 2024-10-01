Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand 2025 Tour

(PR) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have expanded their 2025 European tour run, adding eight new shows to previously-rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan.
Beginning on May 17 in Manchester, each of the just-added performances will bring Springsteen and The E Street Band to cities they haven't yet played in 2023-2024 - with new shows planned across England, France, Germany and Spain.
On recent tours of Europe, the band has been deemed "a spectacle of unadulterated joy and human connectedness" (The Telegraph) and "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) - while "reminding us ... no one does it better" (The Times). Tickets will go on sale starting with Lille on Oct. 7.
The announcement of new 2025 tour dates arrives shortly before the release of "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band," a Thom Zimny-directed film coming to Hulu and Disney+ on Oct. 25
This month, the band will also travel to Canada for eight more shows beginning on Oct. 31 in Montreal and running through Nov. 22 in Vancouver - which will mark their 114th show since returning to the road in 2023. They wrapped their most recent U.S. tour with a Sept. 15 homecoming in Asbury Park, N.J. - headlining Sea.Hear.Now
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2025 European Tour Dates
05/17 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live *
05/20 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live*
05/24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy*
05/31 - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome
06/04 - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium*
06/11 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion*
06/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
06/18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park*
06/21 - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)*
06/27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena*
06/30 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium
07/03 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium
