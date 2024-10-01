Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne Reunite For 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart'

(fcc) ACM New Male Artist of the Year Nate Smith and diamond certified international superstar Avril Lavigne team up once again with their emotional heartbreaking new track "Can You Die From A Broken Heart." The stirring ballad, which was written by Kevin Fisher, Michael Matosic, Tom Walker and produced by Lindsay Rimes, sees the two reuniting following their showstopping performance of "Bulletproof" on the 2024 ACM Awards. The track is now available and is featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily.

"Can You Die From A Broken Heart" will be featured on Smith's sophomore album California Gold, which will be available on Friday, October 4th, and arrives on the heels of Avril's sold-out North American Greatest Hits Tour celebrating her record smashing catalog and first-ever Greatest Hits album (Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits, Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment).

"Getting the chance to work with one of your all-time favorite singers twice is humbling and such a pinch me moment," says Smith. "Avril is an absolute powerhouse of a vocalist but equally as a human being. It's such a joy working with her, and I feel like I've learned a lot in the process. As far as the song, "Can You Die From A Broken Heart" is the epitome of what a heartbreak ballad should feel and sound like. The bridge is my favorite part of the song because it's so epic with the soaring ohs and feels like it gives the slightest nod to "I'm With You," which happens to be my favorite Avril song. I think this song will touch hearts in a deep and meaningful way."

"I have always been a huge fan of country music since I was young, and I admire Nate's work as an artist," says Lavigne. "Earlier this year, we performed our version of 'Bulletproof' at the ACMs and since then I knew I wanted to do more with Nate because we had the best time. 'Can You Die from a Broken Heart' is an intense ballad that I think will resonate deeply with people and leave a lasting emotional impact."

The 16-track album will also include previously released tracks "Fix What Your Didn't Break," "Wish I Never Felt," Smith's collaboration with Alesso "I Like It", which is currently Top 10 at Dance radio and has over 120 million global streams, as well as the RIAA certified platinum track "Bulletproof," which broke records and scored Smith his 3rd consecutive multi-week No. 1 on the Mediabase chart. The historic feat marks Smith as the first artist to start their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1 records in R&R/Media base history. "Bulletproof" follows the record-breaking No. 1 record "World On Fire," which spent 10 consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart and three weeks on top of the Mediabase chart while his first No. 1 single "Whiskey On You" spent two weeks atop the Mediabase chart and one week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Smith's first three singles have spent a combined 14 weeks at No. 1 between the two charts.

On October 3 at 6pm PT, Amazon Music will present Breakthrough Artist Nate Smith's appearance on City Sessions in Los Angeles, Amazon Music's exclusive series of intimate livestreamed performances from across the globe. Nate will be performing songs from his new album California Gold, as well as deep cuts and fan favorites.

Smith is currently on his 2024 Through The Smoke headline fall tour. The highly anticipated 16- city headline tour kicked off September 19th in Portland, OR and end in Nashville, TN on December 5th.

