Son Late Great White Guitarist Ty Longley Becoming Firefighter

(B.E.A.T.S.) Acey Longley, son of late Great White guitarist Ty Longley who was among those that tragically perished in the Station Nightclub fire a few short months before Acey was born, returned to his hometown of Joliet, IL on 9/11 this year to help surprise his mentor Fire Battalion Chief Blake with a retirement celebration, as well as honor the members of the Joliet Fire Department with Lou Malanti's gift bags and $100 gift certificates for pizza parties in remembrance of 9/11.

Honoring first responders with pizza on 9/11 is a tradition Acey started a number of years ago, but for the solemn anniversary this year, he also took the occasion to share the big news that he himself is becoming a firefighter.

"What got me interested in firefighting was always realizing the intelligence and bravery from the Joliet IL firefighters who would always train behind my childhood home where station 9 was located," Acey explains. "As I got to know a few more firefighters here in Kentucky I recognized they watch out for each other in dangerous situations and for the most part are very reliable. With help from others, it is important to me that I serve my community and ensure what happened to my father never happens again."

His original hometown of Joliet was a natural location to announce that he is working toward becoming a firefighter and this year he had an even more special reason to go home to make the announcement. "As I have kept in touch with Battalion Chief Blake he has been mentoring me over the past year I have been a firefighter and he told me about his plans to retire later this year.

"It has been approximately 5 or 6 years since I have taken a pizza to him in remembrance of 9/11 so I knew for sure I had to surprise him with one last pizza before his retirement. It was a great unique experience to visit my hometown and announce to others what I am doing for my Kentucky community."

Acey explains how his father's death impacted the decision to make the announcement in Joliet, "I felt safe, comfortable, and confident with the right people to announce what I'm doing. Due to how my father had passed it is important to me for others to know why I want to do this and what this means to me. I especially want others to know this occupation of mine is out of respect to all victims, survivors, first responders, and all of their families who were all involved with the Station Nightclub Fire. I hope they will all positively support me and I will always be protected."

The rock music community has always been supportive of Acey and one person in particular was late Great White frontman Jack Russell. In fact, once Jack learned of Acey's decision to become a firefighter he helped Longley pursue that dream. "Jack Russell was very supportive of this decision and wrote a letter of recommendation so I could get voted onto the fire department I'm currently on," shares Acey.

Giving back has always been a large part of Acey's life. He started the B.E.A.T.S. charity at a young age, where he delivers donated toys and gifts to hospitalized children. "While in school most knew me to be pretty selfless, I began doing some philanthropy work with others but I was confident I knew I wanted to do something that I felt I could share with my father," he said of starting the organization, which he plans to keep going "as long as I possibly can!"

Part of Acey's giving back includes his tradition of bringing pizza to first responders on 9/11 each year. "As I was homeschooled I began learning about 9/11 in fifth grade I immediately realized what the first responders did and what they sacrificed for us, especially because so many first responders had to go out to New York where this happened to help out, they really pulled together and stood united as a community" Longley says of what inspired the tradition. "Joliet Fire Department Station 9 was right behind my childhood home and I would watch them train as I realized everything they did to keep the Joliet community safe.

"I began a yearly tradition of bringing pizza and soda every September 11 in remembrance of 9/11 to Joliet Fire Department Station 9, the first couple years the firefighters would give me tours of their trucks and had me try on some of their gear.

"Eventually I met then Captain now Battalion Chief Blake who always invited into the kitchen to have dinner with him and his crew. Since living in Kentucky I also have brought pizza and soda to some of the fire departments near me as well."

This will be a 9/11 anniversary that Acey and his supporters will never forget, especially in his hometown of Joliet, where they were able to witness the retirement of a local hero and the next generation of firefighter beginning their journey of service. "I appreciate all those in my hometown pulling together to be a part of the event that means everything to me," Acey reflects. "Please always do whatever you can to support your first responders protecting your community!"

You can read more about Acey's return to Joliet this year, as well as learn more about B.E.A.T.S. at Facebook Instagram and you can visit the B.E.A.T.S. Amazon wishlist to find items that can be donated here

Donated items can also be mailed to P.O. Box 61 Alvaton, KY 42122 (note cash cannot be accepted)

