Watch A Place To Bury Strangers' 'Fear Of Transformation' Video

10-01-2024
Watch A Place To Bury Strangers' 'Fear Of Transformation' Video

(PPR) A Place To Bury Strangers release the new single/video, "Fear Of Transformation," from their forthcoming album, Synthesizer, to be released digitally October 4th and on vinyl October 25th via Dedstrange.

Following lead singles "Disgust," "You Got Me," and "Bad Idea," "Fear Of Transformation" is a snarling, gothic techno-punk track that feels like getting body slammed by a wave out at sea. The track delves into the struggle of overcoming internal barriers.

As frontman Oliver Ackermann explains, "Sometimes fear builds up and pins you in a cage. A conversation occurs in my head where I have to convince myself to just f***ing do something to break out of it." "Fear Of Transformation" embodies that internal dialogue, capturing the battle between the compulsion to avoid fear and the push to confront it. The song is a raw, intense conversation with the devil within.

The accompanying video was created by Chad Crawford Kinkle, director of Dementor and Jugface. A teenage boy sneaks out from his parent's house to go to his first Furry party, but he has a secret. He's actually a werewolf.

