Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour

(Live Nation) Following the announcement of Oasis' long-awaited return to North America, the band announce today four additional shows as part of the North American leg of their OASIS LIVE '25 world tour, which is produced by Live Nation and SJM.

The new dates will see Oasis play two nights each at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and as previously announced, one night in Chicago, with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all dates.

General ticket onsale for all North American dates will begin Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com. The Oasis Live '25 tour with additional dates in North America now runs as below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium*

25th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium*

7th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium* (JUST ADDED)

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros*

13th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros* (JUST ADDED)

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

*All of these dates go on sale Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time.

