Yonder Mountain String Band Share New Song' The Truth Fits'

(VLM) GRAMMY-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band has released new single "The Truth Fits" ahead of its forthcoming 11th studio album, Nowhere Next. The uplifting song encourages the listener to rise above external pressures in pursuit of a more fulfilling sense of independence. Nick Piccininni, showcasing his multi-instrumental expertise on mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals, shares, "'The Truth Fits' is an expression of the empowerment that comes from building the life that you desire rather than the one you have been conditioned to live."
Glide Magazine premiered the song earlier this week and echoed this sentiment, offering early praise for the song by stating, "The song is a tour de force that captures the energy and emotions that can be found in their life experiences and continues the evolution of one of bluegrass's most exciting acts."
Yonder Mountain String Band's legacy continues to thrive as a masterpiece of innovation, talent, and unmatched musical chemistry. At the heart of the album are adventurous compositions and insightful reflections that enforce the group's evolving artistry and approach to music. The album highlights the collaborative talents of founding and core members Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass, vocals) and Nick Piccininni (mandolin, banjo, fiddle, vocals), who wrote ten of the eleven songs. Fiddler Coleman Smith delivers an elevated flare to eight of the tracks with his gutsy yet tasteful style. Dobro legend Jerry Douglas makes a cameo on three tracks ("Here I Go," "Wasting Time," and "Didn't Go Wrong"). The ensuing collection is a tapestry of diverse tones and textures that both amplifies the group's enduring strengths and delivers daring new explorations of musical boundaries.
Nowhere Next arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital streaming platforms on Friday, November 8. The singles "Here I Go," and "The Truth Fits" are available for streaming and download now.
