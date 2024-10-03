Alan Parsons, Dave Mason And More Part Of 2025 On The Blue Cruise

(CP) On The Blue, one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced the return of the world's greatest classic rock experience at sea, On The Blue Cruise (OTBC), in 2025.

Hosted and headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Justin Hayward, the voice of The Moody Blues, and featuring an array of events and musical performances from over 25 artists, this seven-night full-ship charter cruise will set sail August 22-29, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Gem and depart out of Boston, Massachusetts. The music charter, dubbed Forever Autumn, will visit four ports: Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint John, New Brunswick, and Portland, Maine.

This voyage is truly unique for several reasons. It's the first seven-day cruise that On The Blue has ever produced and it's also their inaugural journey visiting some of North America's most incredible ports of call. Additionally, OTBC '25 marks the first music cruise charter to depart out of the Northeast, making it an unprecedented experience for all attendees.

OTBC 2025's public on-sale kicks off today (10/3) at 12 Noon ET/9:00 am PT, with cabins starting at $1,899.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For booking and more info, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com and follow @OnTheBlueCruise on Facebook.

Hayward's performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Plus, fans will be able to attend an intimate Q&A with the rock legend, who will be sharing insight into his career and music. This year's cruise theme, Forever Autumn, is taken from the title of a fan-favorite recording of Hayward's.

In addition to Hayward, OTBC 2025's lineup features Alan Parsons, Dave Mason, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Colin Blunstone from The Zombies, Al Stewart, Leonid & Friends (the music of Chicago), Ambrosia, April Wine, Wishbone Ash, Honeymoon Suite, Fran Cosmo (former lead singer of Boston), The Weeklings, The Young Dubliners, Ricky Nelson Remembered, Pat Travers, Randy Hansen, Top of the World (the music of The Carpenters), Mellow Yellow, Marbin, Fernando Perdomo, The Bottom Feeders, The Empty Pockets, All Hat No Cattle, and Dueling Pianos.

Beyond the many band performances on multiple stages, the cruise will feature well-curated activities and events, such as artist photo experiences, themed-nights, Mellow Yellow Dance Party, Painting with Rock Stars, The Blue Note Dance Club, wine tasting events, with much more to be announced. Also, it will be whale watching season, so travelers might catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures.

