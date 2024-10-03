Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

() Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been added as the fourth and final headliner for next year's Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, organizers announced this morning. Sam Hunt, Lainey Wilson, and Tyler Childers are set to headline Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 29 - 31, respectively, at the event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals."

"After a long run with The Voice, he's back to touring and singing music and doing what he does best," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We're excited to have him back!"

The Overlook Club, a premier elevated viewing platform located directly in front of the stage, is back again this year. Luxury Suites, Super VIP, Tier One First Responder, Tier One College and Tier One General Admission passes are already sold out. The entire lineup for the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Blake has had 28 #1 singles - 17 of them being consecutive - and to have him back on our stage to close out our 2025 Festival is going to be a party like no other," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "Artists love coming to Panama City Beach, because, like our Jammers, many of them hang out at the beach until it's time for music to start."

