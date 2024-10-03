Deftones and Cypress Hill Offshoot Sol Invicto Share 'The Obvious Play'

(Cosa Nostra) Underground metal visionaries Sol Invicto, the dynamic project formed by producer/guitarist Richie Londres, Stephen Carpenter (Deftones), and Eric Bobo (Cypress Hill), are thrilled to announce the release of their long-awaited debut EP, 'Loosely Aware', dropping November 8th, 2024. Accompanying the announcement is the release of their first official single, "The Obvious Play", alongside an official lyric video.

After years of experimentation and anticipation, Sol Invicto is finally ready to reveal the first taste of what's to come with single 'The Obvious Play", featuring guest vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres (who are signed to Londres and Carpenter's independent label Omyac Records). The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album 'Initium' in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.

'Loosely Aware' showcases the band's unique blend of furious riffs, razor-sharp lead guitar lines, industrial and electronic elements all infused with the percussive genius of Eric Bobo, drawing from the talents of Dan Foord (Sikth) on drums. The EP signals a bold new chapter for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. More on that coming soon. For now though, bask in the gloriously nasty, soul-crushingly heavy sounds of Sol Invicto's "The Obvious Play" and get ready for 'Loosely Aware' to drop on November 8th.

