.

Jaws of Brooklyn Reveal 'Litebringer' Video

10-03-2024
Jaws of Brooklyn Reveal 'Litebringer' Video

(Green Light Go) Seattle's Jaws of Brooklyn releases the "Litebringer" official video for their new single, off the upcoming EP due out in 2025. Known for their electrifying fusion of 60's garage rock and soul, the band brings an anthemic energy to their latest track, building upon the success of their debut album, while marking a powerful new chapter in their musical journey.

Emerging during the 2020 pandemic, Jaws of Brooklyn quickly made waves with their critically acclaimed debut album, "The Shoals". The band's distinctive sound, honed under the guidance of multi-Grammy-winning producer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes), earned them accolades from Billboard and American Songwriter.

Following a successful run of shows, including SXSW and Capitol Hill Block Party, the band underwent a significant lineup change in 2024, introducing new powerhouse lead vocalist Gretchen Lemon. With renewed vigor, the group returned to Florence, Alabama in May 2024, to record 15 new tracks, including "Litebringer."

Related Stories
Jaws of Brooklyn Reveal 'Litebringer' Video

Singled Out: The Jaws of Brooklyn's Litebringer

Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

News > Jaws of Brooklyn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup- Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency- Korn- Three Days Grace- more

Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour- AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott- Eagles Add Vegas Sphere Dates- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam- Morgan Wade Extends Obsessed Tour Into Next Year- more

Reviews

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup

Korn Launching Interactive Pop-Up Museum For 30th Anniversary

The Cranberries Look Back On 'No Need To Argue' 30 Years Later

Alan Parsons, Dave Mason And More Part Of 2025 On The Blue Cruise

Impellitteri Share 'Power Grab' Video

Three Days Grace Officially Reunite With Original Singer Adam Gontier

Chicago & Friends: Live at 55 Package Coming Next Month

Hermano Leak New Album 'when the moon was high'