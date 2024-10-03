Jaws of Brooklyn Reveal 'Litebringer' Video

(Green Light Go) Seattle's Jaws of Brooklyn releases the "Litebringer" official video for their new single, off the upcoming EP due out in 2025. Known for their electrifying fusion of 60's garage rock and soul, the band brings an anthemic energy to their latest track, building upon the success of their debut album, while marking a powerful new chapter in their musical journey.
Emerging during the 2020 pandemic, Jaws of Brooklyn quickly made waves with their critically acclaimed debut album, "The Shoals". The band's distinctive sound, honed under the guidance of multi-Grammy-winning producer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes), earned them accolades from Billboard and American Songwriter.
Following a successful run of shows, including SXSW and Capitol Hill Block Party, the band underwent a significant lineup change in 2024, introducing new powerhouse lead vocalist Gretchen Lemon. With renewed vigor, the group returned to Florence, Alabama in May 2024, to record 15 new tracks, including "Litebringer."
