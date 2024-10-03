The Cranberries Look Back On 'No Need To Argue' 30 Years Later

(Reybee) "It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since the release of No Need to Argue," says The Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler about the anniversary of their groundbreaking album that was released on October 3, 1994 via Island Records. "Sometimes, it feels like it's only been a few years ago and other times it feels like such an eternity. There are lots of memories still fresh in our minds."

"We managed to capture the band at a wonderful time in their history where they were riding the crest of a wave caused by the success of their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?," adds producer Stephen Street. "Thirty years is a long time and a lot has happened, but I feel that it has aged really well. I am immensely proud of this album."

The second album by the Irish alternative rock band, No Need to Argue holds a very special place in the band's history as it served as the commercial breakthrough for the band, whose signature single "Zombie" helped push the album to over 17million in worldwide sales.

"We feel so honoured that these songs have had such a lasting impact on people's lives," Lawler continues. "We have heard so many stories of when people first heard The Cranberries on a tape or CD borrowed from a friend and then explored further eventually becoming hardcore fans."

Often cited as the album that helped cement Irish music in the worldwide musical conversation, No Need to Argue saw the critical darlings (whose debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? introduced the band to the masses) embraced by a global audience due to the album's universal appeal. Led by the instantly recognizable and blazingly unique vocals of the late Dolores O'Riordan, No Need to Argue boasted a number of singles including "Ode To My Family", "I Can't Be With You", "Ridiculous Thoughts", "Dreaming My Dreams" and, of course, "Zombie" which reached No. 1 in Australia, Denmark, France, Belgium, Germany, and topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It was also crowned "Song of the Year" at 1995's MTV Europe Music Awards.

Reflecting on the recording of the album, Lawler says, "We recorded the album in The Manor Studios in Oxford and also in Townhouse Studios London. The Manor was a new experience for us because it was a residential studio set in the countryside of Oxford, England. It was quite remote so there was nothing else to do but focus on the music." In the midst of writing, the band received an unexpected visitor. "Paul Weller came to record a music video in the gardens of the house one day, so we got to meet him which was a bit of a surreal experience since we all grew up listening to The Jam. He and his Dad were so nice... absolute gentlemen!"

"There just seemed to be some 'magic' in the air, the band were at the top of their game and everything was so straightforward and easy," says Street. "We did a fantastically creative session at NYC's Magic Shop Studios where we recorded tracks that were originally intended to be demos. However, they turned out so well that I realized that they were better than just demos. I was able to finesse them with the guys back in London and then mix them when I mixed the rest of the new songs."

With the album completed, the band began to focus on the first single to release, and they agreed that "Zombie" was their first choice. "The great thing about 'Zombie' was that there was no pressure felt by myself or the band to make it a 'hit single'," remembers Street. "When we recorded it, we were having fun and they were letting off steam, showing another side of the band that had not been heard before. We certainly were not worrying about making a 'hit' we just wanted to make a great rocking track! It is incredible to see the history that the song has created!"

"We knew we had something special with that song," recalls Lawler. Detailing the horrific events from a bombing in Warrington, England in 1993 that resulted from an ethno-nationalistic conflict in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles," the political subject of the song almost prevented the song from being released as a single.

"We had to fight to have it released as the first single as a lot of music industry people were concerned that it was too controversial. We felt justified when the song became a success," he says. "'Zombie' meant a lot to us because of the heartbreaking story behind the lyrics and we are surprised but also very proud of the impact the song has had and still continues to have. It's a testament to the belief Dolores had in writing about situations that moved her emotionally."

