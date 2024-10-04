Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Dream Stealer'

(Atom Splitter) After the surprise release of their latest single "Dream Stealer" back on July 31, extreme metal legends Arch Enemy are back with more exciting news: a new album is coming!

The Swedes are pleased to announce their 12th studio album Blood Dynasty, a long player with 11 new tracks full of Arch Enemy's powerful signature guitar riffs, guttural force and clean vocal surprises.

Arch Enemy founder and guitarist Michael Amott shares, "This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before - it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some! We can't wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we've poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!"

BLOOD DYNASTY TRACKLISTING:

"Dream Stealer"

"Illuminate the Path"

"March Of the Miscreants"

"A Million Suns"

"Don't Look Down"

"Presage"

"Blood Dynasty"

"Paper Tiger"

"Vivre Libre"

"The Pendulum"

"Liars & Thieves "

