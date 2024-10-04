Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released his new studio album Meanwhile from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records digitally. Physical formats, vinyl and CD, will be available on January 24th. The album features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie, six brand new songs and eight previously released singles.

The physical release of the album will be available on CD and vinyl on January 24, with pre-orders available now here. After a 13-year absence from South American touring, Clapton just finished his limited run of shows today which hit Estadio Velez Sasfieled in Buenos Aires and followed by 4 concerts in Brazil. In addition, yesterday he performed in Mexico for a concert at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Starting next week he will head to California for three shows at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on October 8th, Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on October 10th and the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 12th.

In addition, on October 17th, Clapton will be a part of "Life Is A Carnival - A Tribute to Robbie Robertson" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, alongside a host of other musical luminaries. This special evening, and his three solo concerts in the States, are the only US performances this year.

Clapton's band is Nathan East (bass / vocals), Doyle Bramhall II (guitar / vocals), Sonny Emory (drums), Chris Stainton (keyboards), Tim Carmon (Hammond / keyboards), Sharon White (backing vocals) and Katie Kissoon (backing vocals). Support in Buenos Aires, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paolo, and Mexico City is Gary Clark Jr., and Jimmie Vaughan will support in San Diego, Palm Desert and Los Angeles.

