Lilly Winwood Returns With 'What've We Got To Lose'

(117) This week acclaimed singer-songwriter Lilly Winwood released her first single in two years, "What've We Got To Lose," dropped on October 1. This vibrant new track, produced by Dan Knobler and co-written with Aaron Wagner, marks a bold evolution in Winwood's artistic journey.

"I'm very excited to release my first single in two years," said Winwood. "I hope this song can be experienced as a testament to blind faith and a celebration of bottomless potential."

"What've We Got To Lose" showcases Winwood's departure from her earlier atmospheric Americana roots, embracing a lively, groove-driven sound inspired by the soulful rhythms of the 1970s. Influenced by icons like Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, and the Allman Brothers, Winwood's music reflects her desire to break free from both personal and musical constraints.

With its blend of romantic, slow-burning R&B and sensual, expressive vocals, the new single captures the essence of vulnerability and openness. Describing the song as a "cinematic daydream," Winwood invites listeners to take risks and embrace the unknown, echoing her belief in the transformative power of stepping out of comfort zones.

"What've We Got To Lose" is not just a musical release; it's a message of possibility and the beauty of surrendering to new experiences. The collaboration with Knobler brings a fresh, soulful sound that pairs perfectly with Winwood's thoughtful lyricism. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to experiencing this captivating new chapter in Lilly Winwood's career.

Check out Lilly live as she performs in Nashville, at the 5 Spot on October 18, at 9 PM.

