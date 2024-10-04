Nate Smith Strikes 'California Gold' With New Album

() ACM Male Artist of the Year, Nate Smith, released his highly anticipated sophomore album California Gold today (Oct. 4). Listen Here. The 16-track album features Smith's RIAA certified platinum No. 1 hit "Bulletproof" as well as the stirring power ballad, "Can You Die From A Broken Heart" with international superstar Avril Lavigne and high energy EDM leaning "I Like It" with Alesso. Largely produced by frequent collaborator Lindsay Rimes, California Gold features songwriting from Smith, Rimes, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Thomas Archer, Ryan Hurd, Brett Tyler, Hunter Phelps and so many others.
"[California Gold] is an evolution of my sound, but also an evolution of me as a person." Smith said, "I always say, find a reason to make music that is greater than yourself. Once you lock that in, everything else will fall into place."
Smith kicked off release week with an appearance on The Viall Files as well as a live stream for Amazon Music's City Session last night in Los Angeles. Smith will continue release week making stops across the country including Chicago and Nashville for special one-of-a-kind events.
Smith has continued to make major strides to stardom by being named this year's Billboard Rookie of the Year and receiving a CMA Award nomination New Artist of the Year. He has earned three No. 1 singles at country radio, recently scoring his third consecutive multi-week No. 1 at Mediabase/Country Aircheck with "Bulletproof" marking Smith as the first artist in R&R/Mediabase history to start their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1s.
Smith is currently on his 2024 Through The Smoke World Tour. The tour will continue through the end of the year and wrap up in Nashville, TN on Dec. 5.
California Gold Track List
Fix What You Didn't Break
Want Me Back
What Alone Looks Like
Can You Die From A Broken Heart (Nate Smith & Avril Lavigne)
Perfect
Carry You Home
Goodbye Again
Not Of This Earth
Wish I Never Felt
Faith
Bittersweet
Gave It All
Hurtless
Bulletproof
California Gold
I Like It (Alesso & Nate Smith)
Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne Reunite For 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart'
Nate Smith Shares 'Fix What You Didn't Break' From New Album
Nate Smith Scores Record-Breaking 3rd Consecutive Multi-Week No. 1
Nate Smith Fuels Alesso's 'I Like It'
Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP- Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today- Slayer- Foreigner- Clapton- The Hu Rock Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Jam To Feature All-Star Lineup- Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency- Korn- Three Days Grace- more
Eric Church Helping Home State's Hurricane Helene Efforts With New Song 'Darkest Hour'- Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam- more
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sells Out In An Hour
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Slayer Fans Getting Chance To See Reunion Set After Festival Performance Cancelled
Eagles Legend Joe Walsh Warns Fans About Scams
Foreigner Streaming 'Turning Back The Time'
Eric Clapton Shares New Album 'Meanwhile'
Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP
Sammy Hagar Launching Birthday Bash In Vegas Today