Nate Smith Strikes 'California Gold' With New Album

() ACM Male Artist of the Year, Nate Smith, released his highly anticipated sophomore album California Gold today (Oct. 4). Listen Here. The 16-track album features Smith's RIAA certified platinum No. 1 hit "Bulletproof" as well as the stirring power ballad, "Can You Die From A Broken Heart" with international superstar Avril Lavigne and high energy EDM leaning "I Like It" with Alesso. Largely produced by frequent collaborator Lindsay Rimes, California Gold features songwriting from Smith, Rimes, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Thomas Archer, Ryan Hurd, Brett Tyler, Hunter Phelps and so many others.

"[California Gold] is an evolution of my sound, but also an evolution of me as a person." Smith said, "I always say, find a reason to make music that is greater than yourself. Once you lock that in, everything else will fall into place."

Smith kicked off release week with an appearance on The Viall Files as well as a live stream for Amazon Music's City Session last night in Los Angeles. Smith will continue release week making stops across the country including Chicago and Nashville for special one-of-a-kind events.

Smith has continued to make major strides to stardom by being named this year's Billboard Rookie of the Year and receiving a CMA Award nomination New Artist of the Year. He has earned three No. 1 singles at country radio, recently scoring his third consecutive multi-week No. 1 at Mediabase/Country Aircheck with "Bulletproof" marking Smith as the first artist in R&R/Mediabase history to start their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1s.

Smith is currently on his 2024 Through The Smoke World Tour. The tour will continue through the end of the year and wrap up in Nashville, TN on Dec. 5.

California Gold Track List

Fix What You Didn't Break

Want Me Back

What Alone Looks Like

Can You Die From A Broken Heart (Nate Smith & Avril Lavigne)

Perfect

Carry You Home

Goodbye Again

Not Of This Earth

Wish I Never Felt

Faith

Bittersweet

Gave It All

Hurtless

Bulletproof

California Gold

I Like It (Alesso & Nate Smith)

