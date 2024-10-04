Samantha Fish Reimagines Screamin' Jay Hawkins' 'I Put A Spell on You'

(Noble) Samantha Fish, the genre-defying blues-rock powerhouse, has released her electrifying rendition of the Screamin' Jay Hawkins classic "I Put A Spell on You." Known for her fiery guitar playing and soulful vocals, Fish breathes new life into the iconic track, infusing it with her signature edge and raw emotion.

"I've always loved how intense and theatrical this song is," Fish shares. "It gave me the perfect opportunity to dig into the darker, more haunting side of my sound."

Following this release, Fish embarks on a European tour across the UK, Germany, and Holland, further showcasing her mastery of live performances. Fish has just wrapped up the Experience Hendrix Tour, where she shared the stage with blues legends like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. In November, she will headline the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the label's pivotal role in shaping modern blues.

"I Put A Spell on You" comes hot on the heels of Fish's recent three-song EP, which featured reimagined versions of fan favourites "Faster," "Crowd Control," and "Better Be Lonely." While studio work allows her to reinvent herself, Fish insists, "the stage is where the real magic happens. I connect with the audience in a way that transforms the music into something alive."

European Tour Begins October 4th: Fish's much-anticipated European tour kicks off in Birmingham, UK, on October 4th, making stops in iconic venues across the UK, Germany, and Holland. This follows a packed year of performances, including her participation in the Experience Hendrix tour, where she paid homage to the legendary Jimi Hendrix alongside some of the most celebrated guitarists in the industry.

Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour: In November, Fish will take center stage for the Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, beginning November 7th in Pittsburgh. Joining her on the tour will be blues icons Canned Heat, Mitch Ryder, Bernard Allison, and Ghalia Volt, among others. The tour is a celebration of the label's rich legacy and its future, with Fish at the forefront of modern blues music. "It's an honor to be part of this incredible lineup and to continue pushing the boundaries of the genre," says Fish.

